ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

What to watch for in NBA season's final 10 days

By Originally posted on
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYeko_0ewo4bGt00
LeBron James and the Lakers are fighting for their play-in lives down the stretch. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s 2021-22 regular season will wrap up on April 10, which means we now have just 10 days left in the season. Here are a few things worth keeping an eye on during those 10 days.

Play-in races and playoff positioning

Eastern Conference

You could make a case that the Eastern Conference playoff race would be more exciting without the addition of the play-in, since three teams — the Nets, Hawks and Hornets — are now tied at 40-37 for the No. 8 seed. But that race is still a fascinating one, since the team that finished the season at No. 8 will get two chances to win one game in order to earn a playoff spot — the No. 9 and No. 10 teams would have to win twice to make the playoffs.

The No. 7 Cavaliers, who have slipped 2.5 games behind the No. 6 Raptors, now appear headed for the play-in after spending most of the season in the top six. The Cavs, losers of five of their last six games, have been slumping so badly that we shouldn’t necessarily pencil them in for a home game yet — at 42-35, they only has a two-game cushion on the next three play-in teams and could be caught within the next 10 days.

Further up the Eastern Conference standings, there are plenty of tight seeding races involving the likes of the Heat, Bucks, Celtics and Sixers. Close races in the bottom half of the playoff/play-in field mean that it’s been hard for those top teams to determine whether it makes more sense to push for a top seed or to angle for a lower seed.

Important intra-conference games:

  • 4/2: Heat at Bulls, Nets at Hawks
  • 4/3: Heat at Raptors, Sixers at Cavaliers
  • 4/5: Bucks at Bulls, Hawks at Raptors, Hornets at Heat
  • 4/6: Celtics at Bulls
  • 4/7: Celtics at Bucks, Sixers at Raptors
  • 4/8: Cavaliers at Nets, Hawks at Heat, Hornets at Bulls
  • 4/10: Bucks at Cavaliers

Western Conference

Over in the West, all eyes are on the 31-45 Lakers, who are currently tied with the Spurs for the final play-in spot and would lose out on a tiebreaker if they don’t pass San Antonio in the standings. Frankly, the Lakers have been so bad this season that it’s hard to imagine them advancing to the playoffs even if they do clinch a play-in spot, but finishing outside of the top 10 would be a further indignity for a team that entered the season as a title favorite. L.A. hopes to get some reinforcements on Friday in the form of stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Timberwolves have a pretty safe hold on the No. 7 spot, while the Clippers are virtually locked into No. 8 and the Pelicans have a bit of breathing room at No. 9, so there may not be a ton of drama elsewhere in the Western play-in picture.

A pair of tight seeding races are ongoing in the top six though — the Mavericks and Warriors (both 48-29) are tied for the No. 3 seed, while the Jazz and Nuggets (both 46-31) are tied for No. 5. Dallas and Utah control those respective tiebreakers.

Important intra-conference games:

  • 4/1: Pelicans at Lakers, Timberwolves at Nuggets
  • 4/2: Jazz at Warriors
  • 4/3: Nuggets at Lakers, Pelicans at Clippers
  • 4/5: Grizzlies at Jazz, Lakers at Suns, Spurs at Nuggets
  • 4/7: Grizzlies at Nuggets, Lakers at Warriors, Spurs at Timberwolves
  • 4/9: Pelicans at Grizzlies, Warriors at Spurs
  • 4/10: Lakers at Nuggets, Spurs at Mavericks, Warriors at Pelicans

Lottery positioning and traded draft picks

There are important races happening at both ends of the standings as the season winds down. At the bottom, the Magic and Rockets (both 20-57) are tied for the top spot in the lottery, with the Pistons (21-56) and Thunder (22-54) rounding out the top four.

The full reverse standings can be viewed right here, while the lottery odds for each team in the top 14 can be found here.

Additionally, a handful of traded draft picks remain up for grabs as the season winds down. For instance, the Cavaliers will trade their first-round pick to the Pacers if it’s not in the top 14 — in other words, if they can’t clinch a playoff spot in the play-in, the Cavs will hang onto that pick.

The Pelicans‘ first-rounder is another one worth watching closely. It’ll stay with New Orleans if it’s in the top four, go to Portland if it’s between 5-14, and go to Charlotte if it’s between 15-30. So the Hornets will be rooting for the Pelicans to earn a playoff spot via the play-in, moving that pick out of the lottery. If the Pels miss the playoffs, the Trail Blazers will be in position to receive the pick as long as New Orleans doesn’t get lucky in the lottery.

Finally, the Lakers‘ first-rounder will be a major prize this spring for either the Pelicans (if it lands between 1-10) or the Grizzlies (if it’s between 11-30). Los Angeles is currently tied for the NBA’s eighth-worst record, which bodes very well for New Orleans, but there’s still time for that to change.

Award races

Often at this time of year, a number of NBA award races have long been decided, with just one or two still up in the air. In 2021-22, it’s the opposite.

Yeah, we can probably safely assume that Tyler Herro will win Rookie of the Year, and Ja Morant looks like a clear favorite for Most Improved Player.

But there’s no clear front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year; Scottie Barnes is putting pressure on Evan Mobley in the Rookie of the Year race; Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain engaged in an electrifying three-way race for MVP honors; and All-NBA voting looks like a nightmare (one with major implications for several super-max candidates).

Even though there are only 10 days left in the regular season, given how close these races are, the performances in those final 10 days could legitimately flip certain awards from one player to another.

Roster moves

With just 10 days left in the season, this year’s period of standard 10-day contracts is essentially over. A team filling its final open roster spot will sign a player to a rest-of-season or multiyear deal at this point, rather than a 10-day pact.

The one exception is 10-day hardship deals, which can still be completed during the final week-and-a-half of a season by teams dealing with COVID-19 cases or several injuries.

Why wouldn’t those hardship contracts just take the form of rest-of-season deals, too? Well, this way, teams can’t gain certain offseason rights to more players than the standard roster limits allow. A rest-of-season contract would give the club a player’s Bird, Early Bird or Non-Bird rights for the offseason, whereas a 10-day deal won’t.

Here are the teams that still have an open roster spot with 10 days left in the season:

  • Atlanta Hawks
  • Boston Celtics *
  • Detroit Pistons *
  • Indiana Pacers *
  • Milwaukee Bucks
  • Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Orlando Magic *
  • Sacramento Kings ^
  • Utah Jazz *

* The Celtics, Pistons, Pacers, Magic, and Jazz each have a player on a 10-day contract filling their 15th roster spots. Those deals will expire before the season ends.

^ The Kings have a full 15-man roster but have an open two-way spot.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Jazz coach Quin Snyder addresses Spurs, Lakers rumors

In a pair of , veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein linked Jazz head coach Quin Snyder to head coaching jobs in San Antonio and Los Angeles, writing that he has repeatedly heard Snyder’s name mentioned as a possible successor for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and as a potential replacement for Lakers coach Frank Vogel.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Didi Louzada may make Trail Blazers debut this week

Trail Blazers wing Didi Louzada has been listed as probable to debut for Portland on Wednesday when his new team faces his former team, the Pelicans, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN (via Twitter). On Tuesday, Portland revealed that big man Jusuf Nurkic and guards Eric Bledsoe and Anfernee Simons would...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers throws James Harden under the bus after Sixers’ embarrassing loss vs. Pistons

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Hoops Rumors

Paul George practices with Clippers for first time since December

Clippers star Paul George practiced with the team on Thursday for the first time since he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, writes Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. George hasn’t played in a game since December 22. George is listed as out for Friday’s game against Philadelphia,...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Ja Morant out at least two weeks

Ja Morant‘s knee injury will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Morant underwent an MRI and X-ray on his sore right knee. The star point guard will miss his third consecutive game on Thursday. With the Grizzlies wrapping...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers star Anthony Davis could return before postseason

Anthony Davis could return to action as early as the first week of April, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports. The Lakers star big man has been rehabbing for more than a month after suffering a right foot strain on February 16. His projected timetable at that time was four to six weeks.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Trail Blazers to sign Kris Dunn to second 10-day deal

The Trail Blazers are signing guard Kris Dunn to a second 10-day contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Dunn has appeared in six games for the depleted Blazers, averaging 7.3 points and 5.2 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest. He was added under the injury hardship exception, and presumably the Blazers will use the same provision the second time around.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Timberwolves#Celtics#Eastern Conference#The Nets Hawks#Hornets#Cavaliers#Raptors#Cavs#The Heat Bucks#Sixers
Hoops Rumors

Ja Morant undergoing testing on sore knee

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says that star Ja Morant is undergoing an MRI and X-Ray on his sore right knee, according to Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. “They’re doing that right now. Right now, it’s soreness. That’s what he’s feeling. So they’re diving in … to see what’s actually going on & what course of action needs to be taken,” Jenkins said.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets extend head coach Michael Malone

The exact terms of the extension aren’t known, but Wojnarowski classifies it as a multiyear agreement. Malone’s previous deal had been set to expire after the 2022-23 season, so it sounds like the team locked him up through at least 2025. Malone, who coached the Kings before arriving...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Purdue star Jaden Ivey declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey plans to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced on social media (via Twitter). He’s currently No. 4 on ESPN’s big board. The sophomore standout didn’t specify whether he will hire an agent and thus lose his remaining college eligibility, but it would be shocking if he went back to school considering he’s projected to be a top-five pick in the draft.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' James Wiseman out for the season with knee injury

Warriors center James Wiseman will miss the remainder of the season as he continues to rehab his right knee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft, will end up missing the entire season, including the playoffs, as he has yet to play a game at the NBA level in 2021-22.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Hoops Rumors

Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell declares for NBA draft

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell will be hiring an agent and entering 2022 NBA Draft, the junior announced (via Twitter). He’s currently No. 18 on ESPN’s top 100 prospects list. The 6’7″ forward averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks on .490/.374/.765 shooting this season...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Baylor’s Kendall Brown enters 2022 NBA Draft

Baylor freshman forward Kendall Brown is entering the 2022 NBA Draft, he tells Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (video link). Brown doesn’t explicitly state whether he intends to forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility or simply test the draft waters, but his comments over the course of the four-minute interview with Charania strongly suggest he’s planning to go pro.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Thunder forward Darius Bazley out for season with knee injury

Thunder forward Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee and will miss the team’s remaining eight games, the team’s PR department tweets. Bazley has appeared in 69 games this season, averaging 10.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.4 APG and 1.0 BPG in 27.9...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Cavs forward Dean Wade out for season following knee surgery

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported last Monday that Wade sustained a partial meniscus tear in his right knee and would be out for at least several weeks. It appears the 25-year-old and the team took some time to determine the best course of action for the injury and determined that surgery was the right choice.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy