Here's the Bears' salary cap situation following early wave of free agency

By Alyssa Barbieri
 1 day ago
Ahead of free agency, the Chicago Bears had the sixth-most salary cap space at $36.9 million. It gave new general manager Ryan Poles some breathing room as he overhauls his roster.

While Poles has played it mostly conservative — not doling out any big contracts — he’s added some necessary starting and depth pieces that fit his vision for this roster.

The Bears are sitting in a good position with the salary cap following the early wave of free agency. According to ESPN’s Fields Yates, Chicago currently has $16.13 million in available cap space, which is the 11th most among the league.

Following the first waves of free agency, the Bears still have some pressing needs on the roster. While they added Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, wide receiver still remains a top need heading into the NFL draft. The same can be said for offensive line, where Chicago added Lucas Patrick and depth piece Dakota Dozier, as well as lost out on Ryan Bates.

On defense, cornerback remains a pressing need and one that hasn’t been addressed in free agency yet. The Bears could certainly target a young and affordable option with one of their first three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Linebacker and safety also remain needs.

