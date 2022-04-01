ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear in Portland: April's Thesis, Rapper JxJury’s Album Release Show, and—Girl! Get Ready—Maren Morris Is Coming to Town

By Jenni Moore
The Portland Mercury
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is sprung and so have a slew of new music developments in Portland. This week we’re highlighting two new R&B/hip-hop shows at Kelly’s Olympian, a deluxe edition of Mic Capes’ super-dope 2021 full-length In Spite Of…, and the Oregon stops of pop-country singer Maren Morris's Humble Quest...

The Portland Mercury

Hear in Portland: OMG, H.E.R. Is Coming to Portland, Rose Tinted’s Holocene Residency, and New Singles From J. Graves and Snugsworth

Things are constantly and quickly changing here in the Rose City. This week, vinyl and music media shop Everyday Music announced it will close its NE Sandy location on Sat May 7. While the closure isn't related to poor business, it does mean one less music shop in town and serves as another reminder of why we need to hold our precious shops tight, go to smaller local shows (and actually pay to get in), buy records at one of the city’s many small businesses, and purchase music on Bandcamp by Portland-based favs. This week we provide a few such ways to support Portland music, including a couple new singles available on Bandcamp, and two live events showcasing local artists. Also, stellar R&B artist H.E.R is coming to Portland on tour next month!
