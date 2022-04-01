ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigilance Vital to Phytophthora Management

Cover picture for the articleMaintain Vigilance Against Phytophthora in Almonds. The drought progressing through California is taking a toll on the fertile Central Valley, home to the world’s largest acreage of almond orchards. Yields from last season are down due to record heat and water allocations. Some growers are replacing older trees...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant a tree for Arbor Day

National Arbor Day is April 29, 2022. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter’s holiday. National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on best tree planting times in their area. California Arbor Day was March 7-14--a little late by the time you read this article, but it's not too late to plant a tree in honor of National Arbor Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Crapemyrtle bark scale can make trees unsightly

The blackish trunks on the crapemyrtles around town are caused by an insect known as crapemyrtle bark scale. It doesn’t kill the trees, but it does make them unsightly and less vigorous. This scale is causing concern because it infects most crapemyrtles in East Texas, our most common small ornamental tree. In its native range in Asia, this scale feeds on crapemyrtles and pomegranates. It causes extensive honeydew (sugary insect poop) deposits and the growth of black sooty mold. The unsightly black sooty mold fungus isn’t the problem. The insects on the trunks and branches are.
ANIMALS
Amarillo Globe-News

Letter: Vital work of Red Cross

Emergencies don’t take vacations. They don’t even take off nights and weekends. But no matter when they strike, the compassionate actions of volunteers across the Red Cross Panhandle Plains working with community partners help ensure that families and individuals never face crises alone. The Red Cross mission wouldn’t...
PANHANDLE, TX
WGN TV

Best cactus and succulent soil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Growing healthy cactuses and succulents takes patience, a lot of sunlight and the right kind of soil. It can cause a bit of a headache for green thumbs used to indoor foliage plants. But armed with the right soil mixtures, you’ll have cactuses blooms and flower spikes to look forward to every year. If you’re looking for high-quality cactus soil at an affordable price, the Sun Gro Horticulture Black Gold Cactus Mix is the top choice.
GARDENING
Mercury News

On Gardening: Spring’s arrival

As the first day of spring approaches, our gardens are beginning to display new growth and, in some cases, early blossoms. Garden centers and mail order nurseries also are showing new energy in response to gardeners’ seasonal enthusiasm for acquiring new plants, and their particular interest in plants that are already blooming in response to the growers’ doses of chemical stimulants.
GARDENING
Daily Commercial

From the Extension: Using succulents in your landscape

In Florida, we are very lucky in that we can grow so many different plants in our landscapes. These landscapes may be inground beds, container gardens, wall gardens, and more!. More From the Extension:Give your tastebuds a trip around the world. Bearing fruit:Looking at blackberry production in Florida. One interesting...
FLORIDA STATE
KX News

Sunflower shortage adds to growing list of crop concerns

Parts of our state have been under a drought for going on two years now, and with a lack of rain, melting snow or natural streams, farmers and ranchers are having trouble maintaining their crops. Unfortunately, the drought is just one of the many issues plaguing farmers and ranchers at the moment. While North Dakota […]
AGRICULTURE
Las Cruces Sun-News

Reducing American demand for oil remains unthinkable

It seemed unthinkable that Russia would invade Ukraine, until that happened. It seemed unthinkable that the world’s largest economies could so thoroughly isolate Russia, until that happened. We are reminded repeatedly that the unthinkable is not impossible, yet it still has a way of clouding our minds. Inevitably, climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

