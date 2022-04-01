ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCtech addressing enrollment dip, tuition shortfall

By DIONNE GLEATON T&D Staff Writer
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is poised to re-examine how to strengthen enrollment to offset a tuition shortfall brought on as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020. During an Area Commission meeting on March 22, OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff reported that the...

5NEWS

NWACC to raise tuition and fees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College in-district tuition will increase 5.3% beginning this fall, and all fees will rise. The college’s board of trustees approved the higher tuition and fee schedules on Monday (March 14.) The increase includes raising in-district tuition from $75 to $79 per credit...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Kindergarten enrollment is tanking nationwide

For years, the debate about delaying kindergarten enrollment for children has been brewing. The practice, called “redshirting,” is intended to give students an edge when competing against their peers, as they are given an additional year to grow and mature before beginning their studies. Though the practice has not become overwhelmingly popular, the COVID-19 pandemic certainly changed parents’ minds about kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. Kindergarten enrollment in all 50 states and Washington D.C. decreased between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years in every state, with the exception of West Virginia. Overall kindergarten enrollment in West Virginia had been decreasing sharply between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, but the onset of the pandemic flipped that trend. The working theory: Far more students enrolled in private schools than public schools. This has been a broader trend in West Virginia for a number of years and seems to have surfaced strongly for the youngest students.
EDUCATION
Urban Milwaukee

Changes Coming to Medicaid Enrollment

Health insurance advocates are recommending recipients of Medicaid programs, including BadgerCare Plus, sign up for plan alerts with the state as changes in coverage may be coming soon. A full list of the state’s Medicaid services can be found here. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some special rules were...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
SCNow

RICHARD ECKSTROM: Pension plan shortfall demands lawmakers’ attention

It definitely doesn’t get the attention it deserves, but it’s among the most severe financial problems facing South Carolina today: The state retiree pension plan is underfunded by a whopping $25 billion. That means, as things currently stand, the state is obligated to eventually pay out $25 billion more in pension benefits than the plan will have on hand to make those payments.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Employer-sponsored tuition assistance

Through financial assistance, employers can sometimes make the difference that enables someone to complete a post-secondary education. Employer-sponsored scholarships and tuition assistance are provided by a company to support employees seeking to further their education and skills. Companies such as UPS, Chipotle, Walmart, and Starbucks are just a handful of employers that will financially support their employees who go back to school. Chipotle will cover the entirety of an employee’s tuition depending on the program. Whether they’re part-time or full-time employees, Starbucks will pay 100% of the tuition for students who choose to get their bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University via its online program. This story originally appeared on College Ave and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
CHEYENNE, WY

