Shreveport, LA

2 teens arrested for making threats on social media, sheriff says

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two juveniles for posting threats to Byrd High School on social media. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Friday School...

