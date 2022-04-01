ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

SWFL drug taskforce arrest 27 in undercover operation

By Adam Fisher
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vegkD_0ewnuUj400

A months-long drug bust results in dozens of arrests and, law enforcement officials say, saved many more lives here in Southwest Florida.

The state attorney’s office announced this massive operation at a press conference at the Lee County Port Authority on Friday afternoon. State Attorney Amira Fox unveiled the results alongside officials from 15 different law enforcement agencies that were involved.

The state attorney’s office said the resulted in the seizure of two pounds of Fentanyl, 1,000 grams of cocaine worth almost $200,000, and $146,000 in cash.

Known as Operation Woot-De-Woot, State Attorney Fox said this remains an ongoing undercover investigation involving city, county, state and federal officials.

“This investigation initially began in Cape Coral (in early 2021) and was focused on identifying and eradicating major narcotics suppliers and violent offenders within the city of Cape Coral,” Fox said.

Cape Coral Police Department investigators then found drug dealers who were distributing across multiple counties. That led to getting agencies involved from Collier, Lee, Hendry, Charlotte and Glades County, plus Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Investigators say narcotics sources of supply were identified as far away as Florida’s east coast.

Cape Coral Police Chief Sizemore said working with other agencies was essential since criminals don’t stick to county lines.

“The thing about groups is, they do not observe jurisdictional boundaries in their violent turf war,” Sizemore said. “And we know that we cannot observe jurisdictional boundaries either if we’re going to be effective.”

Twenty seven people have been arrested as part of Operation Woot-De-Woot, and State Attorney Amira Fox said this operation remains active.

WATCH:

NET FORCE drug arrests

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

From pursuit to a drug arrest, then a drug bust

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) sent out a press release that continued an investigation into a March 13 pursuit that turned into a drug arrest. HPD says that on March 13 Indiana Law Enforcement Officers arrested Toddrick Ogburn after a vehicle pursuit ended in Pike County. HPD says that during the […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Heroin#Drug Distribution#Dea#Marijuana#Swfl#Homeland Security
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTV

Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple people are in custody following a drug bust in Clarksburg. On Friday, the Clarksburg Police SWAT team executed a search warrant of a house on Stealey Ave. According to a Facebook post, the police found 15 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as cash. Another...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTN

Drug trafficking suspects arrested in 7-agency operation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drug trafficking suspects were arrested Tuesday, March 15, after the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce performed nine searches in homes across Butler County. Officers searched nine homes related to what officers alleged was a violent drug trafficking organization responsible for a shooting death in September of 2021. This group […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
CBS New York

Notorious mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

A notorious New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.He failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and "was placed on escape status" on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.Taddeo...
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy