ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Using Cannabis During Pregnancy May Increase Risk of High Blood Sugar in Children

By Julia Ries
Healthline
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study found that children exposed to cannabis in utero may be at higher risk for certain health issues as they age. These children were at higher risk for having obesity and high blood sugar. This study adds to a growing amount of evidence linking cannabis use during...

www.healthline.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
Medical News Today

Sleeping with the light on may increase diabetes risk

Researchers recently investigated the health effects of light exposure during sleep. They found that light exposure during even one night of sleep increases heart rate while sleeping and impairs glucose metabolism the following morning. They say that sleeping without exposure to light is likely beneficial for cardiometabolic health. Researchers from...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WKRC

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

DENVER (KMGH/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

Variation in Menstrual Cycle May Be a Sign of Other Health Concerns

The menstrual cycle is an important but understudied indicator of health. The Apple Women’s Health Study is using an app to track people’s menstruation and how it relates to certain health conditions. The study’s latest update has revealed several important insights into PCOS. It also provides data...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Sugar#Smoking Marijuana#Childhood Obesity
Morning Sun

Eating a wide variety of proteins may lower risk for high blood pressure

A balanced diet that includes protein from a variety of sources may lower the risk for developing high blood pressure, new research from China finds. The study, published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, found that Chinese adults whose diets included the greatest variety of protein sources had a substantially lower risk of developing high blood pressure than those who consumed the least variety.
FITNESS
Benzinga

This Are The Top Medical Cannabis Strains

The year 2020 was a year of change around the world, with constant news about climate crises and repeated waves of different covid-19 variants; in the meantime, silently and consistently, with a lot of determination, an industry has developed. This industry provides hundreds of tons of top-quality product, the most diverse product the human global consumer culture has ever met: Medical Cannabis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
technologynetworks.com

Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy