Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to hunt down and kill “every bastard” who murdered a mom and her two kids fleeing a Kyiv suburb. A wrenching snapshot of the tragic family’s bodies in the aftermath of a Sunday attack on Irpin captured the world’s attention. A man also seen in the photo lying on the pavement was later identified as a family member who died, too.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO