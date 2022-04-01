Please Enable JavaScript

Any decision on the role of fracking and onshore wind in the Government’s energy strategy will be made with a “large measure of local consent”, the Business Secretary has said.Speaking ahead of the expected release of the strategy on Thursday, Kwasi Kwarteng told the Sunday Telegraph that local opposition to either option will be taken into account.“The thing with onshore wind and with fracking is that it has to be community consent,” he said.“We don’t live in a totalitarian country where the Government, the man or woman in Whitehall, can say ‘Right, we’re going to do this’, without some large...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO