ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

ForConstructionPros.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Target to accept food stamps for online food purchases

Retail giant Target will let shoppers pay for online orders of food using SNAP benefits starting later this year, joining competitors Amazon and Walmart. Target customers will receive their food orders through the company's delivery service arm Shipt, and the option to pay with food stamps will likely begin in late April, the company told Reuters. Customers will be able to use their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, card at checkout the same way they would use a debit or credit card.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

TruckPager reimagines freight booking with live tracking, drops phone calls

Imagine freight brokers going about their days without phones. The thought seems absurd, right?. Now imagine those same brokers without phones covering many more loads than the competition in a shorter amount of time. It’s hard to picture such a concept, as phones have been an integral tool for freight...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equipment Financing#Heavy Equipment#Tailor#Commercial Finance#Personal Service#Javascript
Inc.com

SBA Will Expand a Key Obama-Era Lending Program for Low-Income Business Owners

The Small Business Administration announced reforms to the agency's Community Advantage loan program, offering a shot at more capital for those in underserved communities. The Small Business Administration's Community Advantage pilot program is getting an upgrade. In a joint announcement today, Vice President Kamala Harris and SBA administrator Isabel Guzman...
CREDITS & LOANS
bloomberglaw.com

Coke’s ‘Rigid’ Legal Diversity Drive Pushed Corporate Limits

Diverging views as most companies quiet on high-profile issue. Supreme Court college admissions case clouds inclusion outlook. The Coca-Cola Co.’s withdrawal of controversial diversity standards for outside lawyers has sparked questions about the future of similar efforts at major corporations. The decision, confirmed by the company on Monday, made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pymnts.com

Mastercard Teams with HSBC for New B2B Cash Flow, Payments Solution

Mastercard is teaming up with HSBC in the U.K. to launch a new business-to-business (B2B) payment solution for cash flow management and expanded payment options, according to a press release on Monday (March 21). The Mastercard Track Card to Account Transfer enables businesses to use their commercial card program to...
BUSINESS
Fortune

What do Starbucks, Tesla, and John Deere have in common? They’ve used A.I. to reinvent their businesses

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the competitive cross-border remittances (aka money transfers) business, artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a key driver. Yet, there couldn’t be a starker contrast between the manner in which the market leader and the prime challenger have set about using A.I.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
freightwaves.com

Wix adds Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment for e-commerce merchants

Wix.com Ltd., an Israel-based SaaS company that allows customers to create and sell through websites, announced Wednesday an integration with Amazon that will allow e-commerce merchants on its platform to leverage Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), a service from Fulfillment by Amazon that uses pooled inventory to fulfill orders on other channels — like websites.
INTERNET
pymnts

Tech Solutions for Payments Are Central to Optimizing Supply Chain

The global wholesale sector is expected to experience significant growth by the end of 2022, but late payments continue to be an issue that continually leads to cash flow problems. As supply chain needs have shifted, more companies have also turned to digital channels for sales, forever changing the landscape.
TECHNOLOGY
ForConstructionPros.com

United Rentals Incorporates Powerbank Systems into Fleet

United Rentals will offer its customers zero-emission power systems with the introduction of Powerbank battery systems in its rental fleet. The company’s partnership with manufacturer POWR2 Energy Solutions represents a significant investment in sustainable worksite solutions for United Rentals customers in North America. The Powerbank is a portable energy...
ECONOMY
pymnts

How B2B Companies Can Modernize Their Payment Processes

When the pandemic arrived in 2020, consumer brands like DoorDash and Amazon had enough traction to quickly adapt to serve an audience that wanted to avoid in-person shopping. B2B brands weren’t as lucky, as B2B payments and purchases have lagged behind their consumer counterparts when it comes to automation and speed. The rise of global ventures and cross-border businesses has raised the stakes, leading to a pressing need to modernize B2B payments and streamline associated processes.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Kwarteng: Community consent must lead any decision on fracking or onshore wind

Any decision on the role of fracking and onshore wind in the Government’s energy strategy will be made with a “large measure of local consent”, the Business Secretary has said.Speaking ahead of the expected release of the strategy on Thursday, Kwasi Kwarteng told the Sunday Telegraph that local opposition to either option will be taken into account.“The thing with onshore wind and with fracking is that it has to be community consent,” he said.“We don’t live in a totalitarian country where the Government, the man or woman in Whitehall, can say ‘Right, we’re going to do this’, without some large...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Rise of the developer-centric CRM

This article was partially inspired by my own experience in the technology industry, but also by a recently published book by Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson, Ask Your Developer. In a recent interview with McKinsey & Company, Jeff shared his thoughts on the importance of empowering developers as a way to build and manage customer relationships:
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

How to use Voice Communication to Retain Customers?

In a world full of messages and videos, voice remains the most powerful tool we can use to retain customers. This is largely down to emotional intelligence. When it comes to customer service, customers like and are loyal to companies that listen and respond to their issues accordingly, rather than those that send a generic, automated, and often irrelevant response. According to research, 77% of people believe a phone call is the most effective way to get answers quickly despite various alternatives.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy