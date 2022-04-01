Please Enable JavaScript

In a world full of messages and videos, voice remains the most powerful tool we can use to retain customers. This is largely down to emotional intelligence. When it comes to customer service, customers like and are loyal to companies that listen and respond to their issues accordingly, rather than those that send a generic, automated, and often irrelevant response. According to research, 77% of people believe a phone call is the most effective way to get answers quickly despite various alternatives.
