With all the focus on the future of electric vehicles, less attention is given to what companies plan to offer in the meantime during the great transition over the next couple of decades. Some automakers have lineups that can easily adapt to the change, relatively speaking. But others, like Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge, have aging internal-combustion engine lineups that need updates yesterday, and can't wait for the EV overhaul. That's why Stellantis has thrown some money into an all-new 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six family of engines it's calling the Hurricane.

