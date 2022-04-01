ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Bronco Handle Assembly With Display Possibly Revealed Via Patent

fordauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Company has filed a patent for a possible Ford Bronco handle assembly with a display, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on September 25th, 2020, published on March 31st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0097582. The Ford Authority Take. The Blue Oval has filed a...

fordauthority.com

Digital Trends

Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs with missing features

Impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, Ford has said it will begin selling some of its Explorer SUVs without particular features, but added that customers can have the necessary components fitted later once the chips became available. The news was first reported by Automotive News in a report citing...
CARS
The Verge

Ford to ship and sell incomplete vehicles with missing chips

Ford will soon start selling and shipping incomplete, but driveable vehicles that come without the chips that power certain non-safety features, according to a report from Automotive News. The automaker will instead ship the semiconductors to dealers within one year, which they will then install in customers’ vehicles after purchase.
BUSINESS
Denver Channel

Chip shortage forces Ford to ship SUVs without some parts

Ford is finding a different, non-conventional solution to the new car shortage – it is shipping vehicles without some parts. The change specifically affects Ford Explorer SUVs. Ford will send the SUVs to dealers and customers without rear seat controls for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The driver and...
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Recalls 80,000 Edge Crossovers To Fix Backup Camera System

Ford has recalled 80,000 Edge crossovers to fix issues with the backup camera. Owners will be notified of the recall at the end of April. Over the last couple of years, Ford has run into many problems with its camera systems. More than once, Ford vehicles have been recalled due to issues with its camera systems, whether forward-looking or to the rear.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Is From The Greatest Generation Of Muscle Cars

This first generation Chevelle boasts the best options of its time for a super rare buyer’s opportunity. The first generation of Chevelle is possibly the most iconic and formidable vehicle to ever grace the American automotive sales floor. With a wide variety of potent V8 engines, a style that couldn't be beaten, and an exhaust note reminiscent of a violent orchestral piece, these cars quickly rose to the top of the American automotive enthusiast hierarchy. Speed was the name of the game, and everything else was just extra for the vehicle, so it's incredible that even today, the Chevelle is still one of the best-looking cars ever produced. Of course, being car enthusiasts, we already know this information, but there is a significant reason you might want to be reminded of the Chevelle's excellence.
CARS
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2003 Ford Ranger Edge Plus With Just Over 2K Miles Up For Auction

As trucks continue to become more and more popular with collectors, we’re seeing more and more pristine, low mileage examples popping up for sale and commanding big money. Most recently, that includes a 1999 Ford F-150 XL with just 3,500 miles on the clock, a 2022 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning with only 4k miles, and a Lincoln Blackwood sporting a mere 7k original miles. The latest example of this phenomenon isn’t exactly what one might consider a collector vehicle, however – this 2,300-mile 2003 Ford Ranger Edge Plus, which is currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

The Z28 '70 Camaro Shows The '65 Pontiac GTO How Its Done - gallery

You can't ignore the thrill of stock (on paper) old-school muscle cars max it out on the drag strip, and these two pony cars are no different certainly fit that bill rather well. The first of our contenders for today includes this beefy 1970 Chevy Camaro, this one with the...
CARS
fordauthority.com

1971 Ford Pinto Runabout Tribute Car Up For Auction

In the automotive world, the Ford Pinto has never gotten much love, for a variety of reasons. Born in a time when cars, in general, were suffering from smog rules and rising fuel prices, the Pinto was supposed to usher in a new era of economic transportation, but its legacy today is largely forgettable. Regardless, even those that aren’t fans of the cursed model can’t help but appreciate this cool 1971 Ford Pinto Runabout up for auction at Bring a Trailer, as it’s been transformed into a tribute to Mini Stock racer Wendell “Harold” Roach’s race cars from decades ago.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Ohio Assembly Plant Idled For Another Week Due To Chip Shortage

The semiconductor chip shortage continues to pose a massive problem for automotive production, and Ford is no exception to that rule. In fact, the automaker has been forced to idle a number of its plants on a virtually weekly basis in recent months, including the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant, which has been temporarily closed multiple times this year alone. Now, production at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant will be paused for the second consecutive week, according to The Detroit News.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-450 Dually Prototype Spotted Towing With Fifth Wheel

The Ford Super Duty received a refresh for the 2020 model year, followed by a number of changes for the 2022 model year ahead of a more comprehensive redesign set for 2023. Over the past several months, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes out testing, including an F-350 Chassis Cab, a SuperCab with a standard-sized bed, a Platinum-trimmed pickup, a Crew Cab dually, an XL model that gave us our first look at the truck’s new interior design, and a 2023 Ford F-450 regular cab prototype that was recently spied for a second time. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford F-450 dually prototype towing a fifth wheel that is slightly different from those previously-spied pickups.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Patents Hydrogen-Fueled Combustion Engine

Earlier this month, Ford announced it is splitting its business into two separate divisions. Model E will be responsible for the all-electric vehicles in the future and there are a number of brand new EVs currently under development. In turn, the Blue division will work on combustion models and it seems that it could be working on a very interesting project, judging by a recent patent.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021-2022 Ford Escape Hybrids Recalled Over High Voltage Battery Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling a 2021 and a 2022 Ford Escape hybrid due to an issue with the high voltage battery. This recall also applies to a single 2022 Lincoln Corsair, as Ford Authority reported earlier today. The defect: in the affected vehicles, the high voltage battery may suddenly...
CARS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Ford Recalls 200,000 pickups and SUVs for brake issue

NEW YORK (WV News) — Owners of certain 2016-2018 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs will receive a recall notice starting late April on recent brake leak recall, Fox Business reported. These full-sized SUVs and pickups my leak brake fluid, eventually risking a crash....
CARS
fordauthority.com

2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Steering Wheel Now Available

The S550-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 came into this world and left rather abruptly after just a small handful of model years packing FoMoCo’s glorious 5.2L Voodoo V8. Ford Authority was the first to report on the GT350’s demise back in April 2020, and the very last example of this track-oriented model rolled off the assembly line early last year. That doesn’t mean that The Blue Oval will stop making and selling parts for the beloved model, however, as this new 2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R steering wheel proves.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Resale Value Evaluation System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle resale value evaluation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on September 17th, 2020, published on March 17th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0084080. The Ford Authority Take. Competition in the used car market has heated up recently...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor In Area 51: Real World Photo Gallery

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted the brand new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in a variety of colors, including Code Orange, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Velocity Blue, Cactus Gray, and Eruption Green, as well as one model with the front license plate bracket installed. Now, those same spies have captured a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor finished in Area 51, giving us our first real-world look at this particular combination as well.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During March 2022

The Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discount offers during March 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during March, 2022 is likely the result of healthy demand and tight supply, as Ford navigates ongoing supply shortages including but not limited to microchips. In fact, the Transit has faced various production constraints over the past year. The latest estimates put the chip shortage as lasting a minimum of six months starting in January 2022.
RETAIL

