FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Fort Wayne Marine killed during a training operation in Norway this month. The body of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz will arrive in Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a social media post from the group One Warrior Foundation. The Journal Gazette reports that the family of Tomkiewicz desires a simple procession, asking for those wishing to show support along the roadside to be respectful. Procession routes for Saturday and Sunday have not been announced.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO