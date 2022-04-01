Packed and sealed: Beloved SFO post office permanently closes

One of the Bay Area's most popular post offices has closed for good.

The post office at the San Francisco International Airport on Thursday permanently shuttered its doors and mailboxes.

The airport originally told the U.S. Postal Service in April, 2020 it would not be renewing its lease when the current one expires in August, 2022, SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said to KCBS Radio. The airport was required to give at least two years of notice if it decided not to renew the lease.

The postal service decided to leave the facility five months early on Thursday "in order to complete all necessary requirements to vacate the facility," a postal service spokesperson told SFGate .

P.O. box holders and retailers at the SFO post office, located at 660 West Field Rd. in San Mateo County, will be transferred to the nearby Stanton post office about 3 miles south at 820 Stanton Rd. in Burlingame.

The SFO post office was a beloved branch, largely because it opened until 8 p.m., which allowed patrons to frequent the business after normal working hours. Most other offices, including the Stanton branch, close at 5 p.m.

Yakel said that the airport is evaluating its options for what to do with the property, but added that it will most likely become a mix of cargo and aircraft facilities. He did not provide a specific reason why the airport decided not to renew the lease with the Postal Service.

KGO reported that none of the employees at the SFO branch will lose their jobs and will be transferred to other post office branches.

