ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Porsche-Based 2016 RUF Ultimate Emerges Just in Time for Spring

By Mark Vaughn
Autoweek.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a rare and special thing to see a RUF, the Porsche 911-based supercars made by RUF Automobile GmbH in Pfaffenhausen, Deutschland. And this one wasn’t just any RUF—not that there is ever just any RUF. This one is the RUF Ultimate. Built in 2016 and...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Le Creuset released a new color just in time for spring

Spring has sprung and that means Le Creuset has a new color for everyone to obsess over. Le Creuset releases new colors annually, with some colors being more popular than others. The latest color to join the table is Olive. Olive isn't too surprising of a color choice, many shades...
SHOPPING
MotorTrend Magazine

Time Lapse Of This One-Off Porsche Is the Raddest Way to Watch Paint Dry

You know the saying about how something is so boring, it's like "watching paint dry?" Well, Porsche has a video you absolutely must watch—and it's of paint drying. Not just any paint, though—it's one of the myriad special paint colors available via its paint-to-sample program, which allows buyers to skew outside of Porsche's typical color palette for a little extra rarity (and a hefty chunk of change). The time lapse video is of the creation of racer Leh Keen's new 911 GT3, which he ordered in the paint-to-sample program's available Gold Bronze Metallic hue.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Fuel Injector Cleaners: Snake Oil or Mileage Booster?

Pulling out all the stops in trying to squeeze every last cent out of your fuel dollar these days? I am right there with you. From checking the tire pressure daily to washing the car more often to driving it less, every little thing I can do to improve my mileage I am doing right now.
CARS
FOX2now.com

Power Swabs offer 40% off Teeth Whitening just in time for Spring

ST. LOUIS – Do you find yourself not smiling as big or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be? Lifestyle expert, Scott DeFalco, talked with us about a very effective teeth whitening product called “Power Swab.”. Studies show...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruf Automobile#Vehicles#Ruf Automobile Gmbh#The Ruf Ultimate#Scr#Ctr Anniversary#Ruf Ctr#Yellowbird
Apartment Therapy

Samsung Is Having a Sale on Their Top-Rated Stick Vacuums Just in Time for Spring Cleaning

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s be frank: If you’re still lugging around a heavy, corded vacuum, you’re behind the times. Upgrading your years-old vacuum not only makes your space sparkle with newfound cleanliness, it also gives a much-needed break to your arms and back. Since we’re all getting ready to dive into some serious spring cleaning, now is the perfect time to invest in a new source of suction power to aid you in your endeavors. And wouldn’t you know it — Samsung, the fan-favorite appliance and electronics company, is hosting a major sale on their best-selling stick vacuums. These cordless cleaning machines are on sale for up to 30 percent from now until Apr. 20… if they don’t sell out before then, that is.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Just Built The Best Restomod 996 911 Ever

After decades of persecution, the 1997-2006 Porsche 911 is cool. The press release from Porsche is tantamount to an official announcement on the rise in values of 996 911 models from the folks in Stuttgart. This restomod might only be a one-off, but it's confirmation of the spike in values we've seen in the 996 over the last few years.
CARS
Autoweek.com

What an Early Drive of the 2023 Nissan Ariya EV Reveals

The Nissan Ariya will be on sale by the end of the year, with both front- and all-wheel-drive versions offered. Nissan is targeting up to 300 miles of range for the bigger battery pack. Prices will run from $47,125 to $60,125.
CARS
MotorAuthority

There's now a Ruf Ultimate in the US

Among Ruf's many creations, the retro styled Ultimate is one of the rarest. And the one you see here is claimed to be the only one in the U.S. Ruf is probably most famous for the original CTR "Yellow Bird" launched in 1987, and the Ultimate pays tribute to that car. Launched in 2016, it's based on a donor 993-generation Porsche 911 chassis, but with carbon-fiber bodywork backdating its appearance to that of the earlier Yellow Bird.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1978 Chevrolet Beauville Van With 3-on-the-Tree Is Junkyard Treasure

Before the rise of the minivan but still during the heyday of big Detroit wagons, many Americans opted for passenger-ized versions of American cargo vans for family-hauling purposes. These were beefy machines built on truck chassis, inefficient, and hilariously spartan by the standards of our current century, but they sold well and lasted for decades. Today's Junkyard Treasure is such a van, a Chevy Sportvan Beauville with a most unusual drivetrain (see gallery below).
CARS
Autoweek.com

Deal Alert: This Capable Rooftop Cargo Solution Is Just $20

You never know when you're going to need to move a mattress, haul a ladder, or lug a bundle of eight-foot two-by-fours home from the hardware store. Solve that issue before it ever becomes a problem with these plain, round 48-inch crossbars. They clamp to the existing raised side rails of your car or SUV, providing an easy place to strap down cargo, kayaks, or other large items. And they're only 20 bucks.
INDUSTRY
Autoweek.com

Deal Alert: Save 40% on This SAE & Metric Mechanics Tool Set Now at Lowe's

Tired of rummaging around your collection of mismatched tools for that one doohickey you really need? Or maybe you're looking for that perfect gift for your favorite driveway mechanic. Right now you can save $30 on this 100-piece Kobalt Centennial Mechanic's Tool Set at Lowe's. It's normally $75, but you can pick it up today for just $45.
SHOPPING
Autoweek.com

VW Reveals Plans for Third Gigafactory in Europe

VW will establish its third gigafactory in Valencia, Spain, amid plans for six EV battery production hubs in Europe. Gigafactory Valencia is scheduled to launch in 2026 and feature an annual production capacity of 40 GWh. The Valencia hub is expected to serve Volkswagen's SEAT and Cupra brands, focusing on...
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

40th Anniversary of the Porsche 956

It was 40 years ago this week that Porsche unveiled the mighty 956, a race car like no other before it. It was made specifically to meet the rules of the FIA’s new Group C class for “sports prototypes.” With the rules laid out before him, designer Norbert Singer created a car that fit perfectly within the new specs and yet became such a dominating force that competitors seemed to be fighting only for second place.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy