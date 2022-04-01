ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Easter getaway chaos begins in Kent as holidaymakers face traffic gridlock after M20 is closed to hold lorries heading for Channel crossings because P&O ferries can’t sail

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Holidaymakers seeking to cross the English Channel are being stuck in five-mile long tailbacks after the M20 in Kent was closed heading towards the coast.

National Highways confirmed the M20 is closed between Junction 8 in Maidstone and Junction 9 in Ashford.

Kent Police have been forced to implement the traffic management plan Operation Brock to stack HGVs heading to the continent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGxiK_0ewnfsFf00
The M20 in Kent, pictured, has been closed, with some trucks stuck in Operation Brock for more than six hours. Meanwhile, motorists heading to Dover are also facing significant delays of more than an hour with five-mile tailbacks resulting from the chaos, pictured today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4dPy_0ewnfsFf00
Kent Police were forced to implement Operation Brock, closing the M20 to park lorries to limit the numbers allowed to approach Dover
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adglX_0ewnfsFf00
The AA is reporting that the M20s closure is impacting traffic flows across Kent as motorists try and find a route towards the ferry terminal

Also, the A20 Roundhill Tunnel is closed coastbound between the junction 13 of the M20 and the A260 near Folkstone.

This is part of Operation Tap which controls traffic approaching Dover Port.

The traffic chaos has prompted many motorists to seek alternative routes towards the ferry terminal causing further delays in towns across Kent.

The AA has warned the closure of the M20 is having knock-on effects across the county.

Motorists heading to the coast have been warned they can expect delays in excess of an hour.

Many schools across the country have broken up for the Easter holidays this afternoon, prompting the mass exodus. However, other children will be expected in their classrooms early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Vx7B_0ewnfsFf00
The AA has warned the closure of the M20 is having knock-on effects across the county

According to National Highways: 'There are currently 5.5 miles of congestion on approach to J8 causing delays of 60 mins above normal travel time.

'If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.'

The Port of Dover warned passengers about long delays approaching the ferry terminal.

According to a spokesperson: The main approach roads to the Port are currently very busy.

'We are working with operators to get people on their way as swiftly as possible, but are asking passengers to please allow extra time for their journey.

'Local traffic is advised to use alternative routes where possible.'

The ongoing dispute involving P&O Ferries has dramatically reduced the capacity of the port

