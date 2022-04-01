ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sainsbury's shoppers slam 'ludicrous' new car park layout with hairpin bend that is like being on 'Driving School track at Legoland'

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sainsbury's is driving its customers round the bend with a 'ludicrous' new car park layout that has been likened to the 'Driving School track from Legoland'.

It comes after an elaborate hairpin bend was installed at the entrance to the supermarket's branch in Christchurch, Dorset.

The two-way track is said to have caused several near misses as drivers are forced to swing their vehicles around its tight bends.

The position of two speed humps in both lanes is also causing drivers to go through the middle of them, risking head-on collisions, motorists claim.

Customers say the freshly tarmacked black track and white lines make the car park appear like the Driving School found at the Legoland theme park in Windsor, Berkshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEGp6_0ewnb5fV00
An elaborate hairpin bend (pictured) was installed at the entrance to the Sainsbury's branch in Christchurch, Dorset
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTAUv_0ewnb5fV00
The two-way track is said to have caused several near misses as drivers are forced to swing their vehicles around its tight bends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRFZ2_0ewnb5fV00
A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: 'Feedback is important to us and we can reassure our Christchurch Superstore customers that works in our car park will be completed soon and improve the flow of traffic.' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vn9pb_0ewnb5fV00
The position of two speed humps in both lanes is also causing drivers to go through the middle of them, risking head-on collisions, customers say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWErb_0ewnb5fV00
Customers say the freshly tarmacked black track and white lines make the car park appear like the Driving School found at the Legoland theme park in Windsor, Berkshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLtXp_0ewnb5fV00
The new entrance joins from a mini-roundabout and from above the whole layout looks like a huge question mark, which is apt as it has left a lot of customers scratching their heads

Others have compared the layout to a real-life version of the computer car racing game Super Mario.

The new entrance joins from a mini-roundabout and from above the whole layout looks like a huge question mark, which is apt as it has left a lot of customers scratching their heads.

Many have taken to social media to complain about the design.

Samantha Blackmore-Wells said: 'It's too narrow for most cars to pass each other safely. My last car was a people carrier and I would have had to shop elsewhere.

'When I approach the Sainsbury's roundabout to enter their new 'hairpin' car park entrance/exit, I actually feel my stress levels raising.

'My heart beats faster, I get hot, I feel anxious, then usually mutter under my breath 'whose was this stupid ridiculous idea; what a total idiot'

Simon Elvery said: 'The architect/designer of Sainsburys new entrance should return his payment for designing the most ludicrously stupid car park I've seen.'

Ruth Brewer posted: 'It makes you feel travel sick with so many twists and turns.'

Kevin Clarke said: 'The new road layout looks like the Driving School track at Leogland and is like playing Super Mario when driving around it. '

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: 'Feedback is important to us and we can reassure our Christchurch Superstore customers that works in our car park will be completed soon and improve the flow of traffic.'

It comes after motorists blasted a 'bizarre' and 'dangerous' oval-shaped roundabout made up of concentric circles on a busy town centre road on the Isle of Man, installed last summer.

Drone pictures of the new feature showed three rings in the middle of a junction with the same number of roads connecting from different angles.

Locals in the Isle of Man's capital Douglas slammed the idea, which was part of a £25million project, claiming it 'makes no sense' and is 'impossible to work out'.

But the IoM government said the junction should be used like 'any other roundabout' and assured 'motorists will soon get used to them'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484BGd_0ewnb5fV00
Drone pictures of the newly-opened roundabout show three rings in the middle of a junction with the same number of roads connecting from different angles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G64AN_0ewnb5fV00
Locals in the Isle of Man's capital town Douglas have slammed the idea, claiming it 'makes no sense' and is 'impossible to work out'

Islander Craig Goffin, who took the pictures, said: 'This new roundabout is completely and utterly bizarre. It makes no sense to me, why not just put a regular roundabout in there? It's just confusing for everyone.'

He added: 'I'm worried that there will be accidents there because for some people it will be impossible to work out.

'They'll pull up to it and not know what all these lines mean or where to go. It's not the kind of roundabout anyone is familiar with. People seem a bit panicked about it.'

Thousands of people took to social media to criticise the plan after pictures emerged online.

Julie Charlton posted on Facebook: 'It's bloody dangerous. I'm at a loss as to who thought this was a good idea, you can see the gradient from certain angles and not from others.

'This design is for pages in a 'mind puzzle' book... shocking!'

June Webster added: 'My seven-year-old grandson said if they put a H in the middle it could be a helipad.'

Alan Desmond posted: 'A totally logical design - if you were on mind bending drugs, that is. Reminds me of one of those puzzles where you have to guide the little ball bearing to the centre. Other than that, it looks truly atrocious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zo3cz_0ewnb5fV00
The IoM government says the junction should be approached like 'any other roundabout' and assure that 'motorists will soon get used to them'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvqoH_0ewnb5fV00
The Isle of Man government are keen to point out the design was subject to planning approval and that images of it were shared on an official site beforehand

Mr Goffin, a 52-year-old IT service manager, also pointed out that one of the roundabout's exits and entrances is only feet away from a zebra crossing.

Mr Goffin said: 'When the weather is nice and there are lots of people crossing there will be queues going around the roundabout. The whole thing seems poorly thought out.'

He added: 'It seems silly to say but we need some instruction on how to use this thing.'

The Isle of Man government were keen to point out the design was subject to planning approval and images of it were shared on an official site beforehand.

A spokesman said: 'The installation of the two roundel junctions on Douglas Promenade are a small part of the £25million pound refurbishment scheme to improve the gateway to the Isle of Man's capital, Douglas, due to complete at the end of August 2021.

'The second roundel will be installed at the junction of Church Road Marina by 15 July 2021.'

They added: 'The design philosophy behind the refurbishment of the promenade is to create a low-speed environment that promotes inclusivity for all users including pedestrians, cyclists, horse trams and vehicles.

'The roundels form just one aspect of this philosophy and help raise a driver's awareness of the slow speed environment, making the junction more conspicuous and enhancing the driving experience and safety.'

In a statement, they added: 'The Department of Infrastructure would like to reassure motorists that the two roundels being installed... are to be driven in the same way as any other roundabout.

'Roundels are designed not to have a traditional central island or a white-domed marking due to the nature of their design.

'They also act as a form of traffic calming, with both roundels sited within the 20mph speed limit for Douglas Promenade.'

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said: 'Roundels are part of modern highway design, having been used in the UK for a number of years. I feel, once the overall area is complete, motorists will soon get used to them.'

Spaghetti junction, maze markings and a 'cyclist killing zone': The most dangerous and confusing road junctions to approach in Britain

Hanger Lane Gyratory System, west London

This 320,000 sq ft interchange sees nearly 10,000 vehicles pass through per hour during rush hour. It became a gyratory in the 1980s and was named Britain's scariest junction in December 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dmme_0ewnb5fV00
Hanger Lane Gyratory System, west London: This 320,000 sq ft interchange sees nearly 10,000 vehicles pass through per hour during rush hour. It became a gyratory in the 1980s and was named Britain's scariest junction in December 2007

Spaghetti Junction, Birmingham

One of the most complicated roads to follow, the Spaghetti Junction is a sprawling mix of roads that interweave with each other.

It is actually called the Gravelly Hill Interchange in Birmingham, but the term Spaghetti Junction was coined after this road was completed and others have followed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3QFD_0ewnb5fV00
Spaghetti Junction, Birmingham: One of the most complicated roads to follow, the Spaghetti Junction is a sprawling mix of roads that interweave with each other

Marble Arch, central London

Marble Arch roundabout is a complicated system next to Hyde Park, with pedestrians, cyclists and cars all battling for a place on the road.

Despite it being an intimidating road to manoeuvre, it is shadowed by the stunning Marble Arch and is in an upmarket district of the capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNzwM_0ewnb5fV00
Marble Arch roundabout is a complicated system next to Hyde Park, with pedestrians, cyclists and cars all battling for a place on the road

Elephant and Castle, south London

This roundabout circles the Michael Faraday Memorial, a monument to the Victorian scientist. It is located at Elephant Square in Elephant and Castle, London.

It is notoriously chaotic and there have been constant complaints from local motorists in the past few years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OtYX_0ewnb5fV00
Elephant and Castle, London: This roundabout circles the Michael Faraday Memorial, a monument to the Victorian scientist. It is located at Elephant Square in Elephant and Castle, London

Birkenhead junction

Motorists in Birkenhead, Merseyside, said these road markings are accident waiting to happen, with some using the system as a roundabout and others simply crossing it.

The maze-like markings were added by a council as part of a £3.2million scheme to encourage walking and cycling earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkW7c_0ewnb5fV00
This junction in Birkenhead, Merseyside, has left road users confused over who has right of way with some treating it like a roundabout while others ignore it and drive straight over it

Cambridge's Dutch-style roundabout

Britain's first Dutch-style roundabout that prioritises cyclists and pedestrians was blasted by motorists as 'confusing', 'a cyclist killing zone' and 'an overspend' after the council blew £2.3million on it last year.

Cyclists have an outer ring on the Cambridge roundabout, with cycle crossings over each of the four approach roads in a contrasting red surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgMN9_0ewnb5fV00
Cambridge: Drivers have to give way to pedestrians and cyclists as they approach the roundabout. Cars must also give way when they exit the roundabout. Cyclists have priority over cars but must slow down and look to make sure they are stopping. Pedestrians have priority over cyclists and cars

Junction 24 in Beverley

Locals were in despair at the Grovehill junction in Beverley, East Yorkshire, which they said caused chaos for drivers.

The junction, which used to be a five-route roundabout, was part of the £22million Beverley Integrated Transport Plan, which includes a southern bypass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xusjK_0ewnb5fV00
Locals were in despair at the Grovehill junction in Beverley, East Yorkshire, which they said caused chaos for drivers

South Mimms, A1/M25, Hertfordshire

This road is often mistake for a service station by those who are not from the area. But it is well known as a troublesome area to get around, with constant delays and works infuriating motorists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9tC2_0ewnb5fV00
South Mimms, A1/M25, Hertfordshire: This road is often mistake for a service station by those who are not from the area. But it is well known as a troublesome area to get around, with constant delays and works infuriating motorists

