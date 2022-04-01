Projected Lineup: April 1 at Edmonton

Wheeler on fire, 100th game for Svechnikov, and more!. The Jets captain has elevated his game during the teams push for the playoffs. Blake Wheeler scored his 11th goal of the season, added the shootout winning marker and was named the first star last night in Buffalo. The newly former line of Wheeler, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Zach Sanford were one of the Jets best trio's against the Sabres. Wheeler is on a six-game point streak (2G, 6A). It's the 20th time in his career he's had a point streak of at least six games. The 35-year-old has 33 points (9G, 24A) in his past 26 games since Feb. 8.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO