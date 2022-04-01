ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Projected Lineup: April 1 at Edmonton

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Jordan Kyrou will not play Friday night in Edmonton due to an illness. The St. Louis Blues seek a third consecutive win on Friday night when they visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (8...

www.nhl.com

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES

FLAMES (40-18-9) vs. BLUES (37-20-10) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (91) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (62) Goals - Pavel Buchnevich, David Perron , Vladimir Tarasenko (23) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 24%...
SAY WHAT: 'IT ALWAYS RAMPS UP'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Kings. "It's a big game, right? It's a four-point game here. Obviously, they're going to be hungry and we have to be hungry as well and play with desperation. Games are big and we either go up by eight points or we go to four points, right? It's a big game and we've got to be ready to play."
'THIS GUY PLAYS THROUGH A LOT'

Flames GM Brad Treliving announces that Sean Monahan will undergo season-ending hip surgery. Around here, nobody has played through, been through, or, simply, suffered through more than Sean Monahan. And the hits keep coming. On Saturday, it was announced that the 27-year-old will underdo season-ending hip surgery - the same...
Jeanneret to be honored by Sabres before, during game against Predators

Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
Official Stars Podcast: Why confidence is key for Stars late in games

This week, DallasStars.com's Mike Heika joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars' recent confidence late in games, and why they've become a difficult team to score against. March 31, 2022. This week, DallasStars.com's Mike Heika joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars' recent confidence late in...
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Flames: 40 - 18 - 8 (88 pts) Kings: 36 - 23 - 10 (82 pts) The Kings of won their last five games in the second half of back-to-back's. The Kings...
Blue Jackets acquire Bernie mascot from Avs in exchange for Stinger

Longtime team mascot must say goodbye after a stunning deal Friday. Although the NHL trade deadline passed last week, the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche have come together on a stunning deal that will send rock star CBJ mascot Stinger to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for Avs mascot Bernie.
LA Kings @ Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba) Jets: 33 - 26 - 10 (76 pts) Kings: 37 - 23 - 10 (84 pts) With 57 points (17-40=57) in 70 games this season, Anze Kopitar is on pace to record the most points in a season since the 2017-18 season.
The Result Is The Only Thing Penguins Would Change About Loss to Avs

The Penguins and the Avalanche did not disappoint in their first matchup in over two years on Saturday in Colorado. Pittsburgh and Colorado each like to play a fast, skilled brand of hockey highlighted by their high-end players, and that's exactly what we got this afternoon, as it was just an excellent and entertaining game that was well-played on both sides.
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at SAP Center:. Game 67: Dallas Stars (38-25-3, 79 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-30-8, 66 points) When: Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Where: SAP Center - San Jose, CA. TV: Bally...
Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's...
Caufield of Canadiens named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

NEW YORK - Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield, who led all rookies with seven goals and 15 points (7-8-15) as well as three power-play goals (tied), five power-play assists and eight power-play points (3-5-8) in 15 games, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for March. Caufield...
MTL@TBL: Game recap

TAMPA -- The Canadiens closed out their road trip in style with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Lightning at Amalie Arena. It was a special night for Jordan Harris, who made his NHL debut. The 21-year-old defenseman played four seasons at Northeastern University before signing a two-year, entry-level contract...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Vegas at Seattle

Kole Lind earns his first NHL goal, but Vegas' offensive quality pushes them to a 5-2 win over the Kraken. The Kraken suited up to face the same team they faced 48 hours ago in Vegas, and while their performance improved from their previous matchup, it wasn't enough to overtake Jake Eichel and goaltender Logan Thompson. Seattle would push offensively late and get two goals from Alex Wennberg and Kole Lind (his first in the NHL), but on top of the three goals already scored, Vegas added two empty-netters to seal Seattle's fate.
McDavid scores 100 points for Oilers

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid scored his 100th point of the season for the Edmonton Oilers with an assist and then a goal against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Wednesday. The center, who leads the NHL in points, has scored 100 five times in his seven NHL seasons.
Keith Yandle's "Iron Man" NHL streak ends at 989

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday's game against Toronto, ending the NHL's Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965...
