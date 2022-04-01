Judge Regina Chu, who presided over Potter trial, is retiring

Last week, the Supreme Court issued two emergency orders on cases involving the authority of state legislatures to draw congressional districts. The cases, Moore v. Harper in North Carolina and Toth v. Chapman in Pennsylvania, concern maps originally drawn by a Republican-led legislature and replaced by a Democratic-led state supreme court. The immediate upshot of these emergency orders is that midterm elections in those states will proceed uninterrupted, using congressional districts selected by courts rather than legislatures. But several justices suggested that the Court could soon resolve the underlying tension between the authority of a state’s legislature and judiciary to regulate congressional elections.
