Hennepin County, MN

Judge Regina Chu, who presided over Potter trial, is retiring

By Nina Moini
mprnews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHennepin County District Court judge Regina Chu, who recently presided over the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, is retiring at the age of 68. Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced a request for applicants to fill the judgeship on Thursday. Chu, who served in the...

www.mprnews.org

