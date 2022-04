One of the best games of the season. The Winterhawks jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first half of the game and then Seattle comes all the way back to make it 4-4, with Henrik Rybinski tying it up. But then Jaydon Dureau gets the winning goal to complete a hat trick and Portland closes the game out to win 5-4.

