Elkhart, IN

THOR to sell digital apps business

By Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Elkhart-based THOR Industries (NYSE: THO) is divesting its digital application business, TH2Connect LLC, in a deal valued at $81 million. The platform, which operates as Roadpass Digital, consists of multiple applications that help RV owners find campgrounds, plan road trips, and locate overnight...

#Thor Industries#Apps#Th2connect Llc#Graham Allen Partners#Roadtrippers Campendium#Rvillage
