THOR to sell digital apps business

Because of their cloud architecture, contemporary security policies, agile corporate cultures, and the complete range of business-enabling technology (which they had implemented in previous years), organizations that had fully embraced the advantages of digital transformation were able to make quick modifications. Companies and NGOs who were behind in their digital activities had a difficult time adapting to the year's quickly shifting economic and social landscape. The advantages of digital transformation are being realized by organizations of all kinds. For organizations, it helps them to upgrade their outdated processes, expedite efficient procedures and boost security. More than two-thirds of boards of directors have increased their digital business activities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a mid-2020 Gartner poll, and almost half expect to change their firms' business models as a consequence.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO