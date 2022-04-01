ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Off-Script: A Fireside Chat With The Tate Brothers

By Okla Jones
Essence
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLarenz, Lahmard and Larron Tate had a candid sit-down to share lessons learned in their careers. “Set yourself a goal, and understand that there is no ceiling in the business of entertainment." In years past, the ESSENCE Hollywood House has been pivotal in informing creatives about the ins...

#Black People#Racism#Tatemen Entertainment#The Westside Of Chicago
