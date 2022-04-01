Off-Script: A Fireside Chat With The Tate Brothers

The actress is the CEO of a company with the goal of economically empowering the trans community. Learn more about her upcoming TransTech Summit. Before Angelica Ross was a well-known actress in the industry, she was living and working in Hollywood — Florida that is. At that time, she was paying her bills as a model and escort after suffering discrimination in other industries (including while attempting to serve in the military and working in food service). She went from posing in front of the camera to teaching herself the skills necessary to be behind it. She learned how to use photo software programs like a pro, as well becoming proficient in graphic design and web development. An “early adopter of technology,” she was able to become adept at all things tech, including teaching herself coding.

