Huron County, OH

COVID-19 numbers drop from 11 to 9 last week

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
 1 day ago
NORWALK — The COVID-19 numbers in Huron County continue to be very low.

This report covers Huron County’s COVID-19 update for the reporting period of March 25 to 21. The reporting period has recorded a case count of 9 cases, a slight decrease from 11 for the previous reporting period. The average age of cases for this reporting period has increased from 52 to 58, with the highest number of cases for this week reported in the 51 to 60 age range. There were only 3 Huron County Zip Codes with reported cases this week, with the highest infection rate in the Bellevue (44811) zip code.

Case counts included in this report are estimates for the reporting period based on reports generated from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)’s Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS). These data may be impacted by several factors, including but not limited to:

Lack of reporting individual cases (for example, if a self-administered at-home test kit results positive but individual case information is not reported to HCPH or recorded in the ODRS, this case will not be counted by ODH or included in this report); and reporting delays with the electronic reporting of cases, especially during surge periods.

Continued Updates

HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including

www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov.

Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at:

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.

COVID-19 vaccination data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at:

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccination- dashboard.

