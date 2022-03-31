ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia's Gazprombank is the intermediary for rouble gas payments, Putin order says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
March 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed on Thursday that foreign buyers of Russian gas would have to use special accounts at Gazprombank to pay for the import of Russian gas.

A foreign buyer is now obliged to transfer foreign currency to one special, so called "K", account. Gazprombank would then buy roubles on behalf of the gas buyer to transfer roubles to another special "K" account, the order said.

Gazprombank would then transfer rouble funds from a 'K' type account of the foreign gas buyer to Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) rouble accounts, the order said. Gazprombank can open such accounts without a presence of a foreign buyer's representative.

