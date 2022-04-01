ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

NO CHANGE TO TRASH SERVICE DAYS

goshenindiana.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City has been notified by Borden Waste-Away that a post card was mailed in error...

goshenindiana.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Goshen, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 Memorial Day to be marked by prayer service

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and county commissioners announced they will be hosting a live-streamed prayer service on March 21 to mark the first official COVID-19 Memorial Day in Hidalgo County. According to the county’s news release, the prayer service, in conjunction with DHR Health, will be interdenominational and will last […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
WAFF

Limestone County announces Trash Attack Days

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County will be holding two free Trash Attack Days this year, April 2 and October 1, on the designated days, residents can dump debris for free. The City of Athens states in a Facebook post that Limestone County residents may take a trailer or pickup truckload of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WEHT/WTVW

IN may have to set statewide regulations for marijuana

INDIANA (WEHT) – At the Indiana Statehouse, proposals to legalize medical or recreational marijuana ultimately died this session. But one Hoosier state lawmaker says that this move from the House of Representatives could force Indiana to set statewide regulations for marijuana. “I think it will be the pressure to go ahead and hold a hearing […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Recycling

Comments / 0

Community Policy