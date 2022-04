NOAA's satellites on Monday detected two large eruptions on the sun's surface that ejected huge clouds of charged particles out into space. These are called coronal mass ejections or CME's. These did not occur at the same time but the second CME is traveling faster than the first. The result is the two clouds will merge into one giant cloud of charge particles just before coming into earth's path. When those charged particles hit the earth's magnetosphere the collision creates the northern lights or aurora.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO