I've heard of excuses people make when they have been caught doing something wrong but in this case, this Killeen man is blaming his victim for the heinous crime he committed. According to KWTX, an arrest affidavit says a Killeen man named Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, allegedly admitted to investigators, that he touched a girl inappropriately because she kept "coming on to him and turning him on"

KILLEEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO