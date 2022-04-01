LeBron James jokes on April 1: I'm out for the season officially

LeBron James: I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. 👑✌🏾

Random stat of the day:

Top 2nd quarter scorers this season

1. LeBron James

2. Tyler Herro

Coming off the bench means he plays basically the whole 2nd quarter, but still something – 3:53 PM

LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) are both listed as questionable to play tonight against New Orleans.

Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. – 3:39 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be in uniform for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers. But don’t overlook this New Orleans team when healthy.

For instance, the CJ-Herb-BI-Jaxson-Jonas lineup has a +11.6 net rating. That’s 🔥! https://t.co/3sPqRi1YWC pic.twitter.com/azJxO5ZXCr – 1:03 PM

“Once you get there, it’s 0-0.”

The Lakers continue to remain optimistic about making the Play-In Tournament. It’s clear, though, that their only shot is a timely return from LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis, which could come as soon as tonight. theathletic.com/3222914/2022/0… – 11:38 AM

My All-NBA Teams:

1st — Booker, Luka, Giannis, Tatum, Jokic

2nd — Ja, Steph, Durant, DeMar, Embiid

3rd — CP, Trae, LeBron, Siakam, Towns – 10:41 AM

Vogel said they believe they’ll get LeBron and AD back at some point – tomorrow remains a possibility – and that represents hope that they can get to the play-in tourney, which represents hope that they can get into the playoffs. – 12:36 AM

Final: Jazz 122, Lakers 109

The Lakers lose their fourth consecutive game. They drop to 31-45 and back to 11th in the West and out of the Play-In tournament. LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ returns are the only thing that’ll keep LA in the hunt.

Up next: vs. Pelicans tomorrow. – 12:21 AM

Final: Utah 122, LAL 109.

Jazz hit 15 3’s to LAL’s 7, helping them win their first game against LAL this season (1-2).

The Lakers played without LeBron (ankle) and Davis (foot), who will both be evaluated ahead of Friday’s game against New Orleans back in L.A. – 12:21 AM

FINAL: Jazz 122, Lakers 109.

Lakers drop their 4th game in a row. They’re again tracking to be out of the play-in, tied in the standings with San Antonio. Sets up a massive night tomorrow against New Orleans, when AD and LeBron may return. – 12:21 AM

The Lakers’ LeBron James plans to play Friday at home against New Orleans if his left ankle holds up in pregame testing, league sources say.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:29 PM

To cap off the month of March, DeMar DeRozan recorded a 50-point game.

There have been 9 50-point games this month from:

Kyrie Irving (2x)

LeBron James (2x)

Saddiq Bey

Kevin Durant

Karl-Anthony Towns

Jayson Tatum

DeMar DeRozan – 10:57 PM

NBA scoring race….

ENTERING THURSDAY

LeBron – 30.13

T-2. Embiid – 29.89

T-2. Giannis – 29.89

THURSDAY

LeBron – DNP

Embiid – 37

Giannis – 44

AFTER THURSDAY

LeBron – 30.13

Giannis – 30.11

Embiid – 30.00

LeBron needs 3 more games to quality with the 58-game minimum. – 10:31 PM

PPG leader:

LeBron — 30.1 PPG

Giannis — 30.1 PPG

Embiid — 30.0 PPG

The last time we’ve had three 30-PPG scorers was in 2005-06 (Kobe, LeBron, Iverson). pic.twitter.com/fIYPD1OAg9 – 10:22 PM

Giannis showing up…

Last games against…

vs. Durant: 44-14-6 in a W

vs. Embiid: 40-14-6 in a W

vs. LeBron: 44-14-8 in a W – 10:18 PM

Trae Young in March:

470 points

168 assists

Over the last 25 seasons, the only other players with 450 points and 150 assists in a month are:

John Wall

LeBron James

James Harden

Russell Westbrook – 9:58 PM

Utah has lost 5 straight, but Snyder said they’re 30-11 when they have their full rotation, which should be available tonight (aside from backup C Hassan Whiteside).

The Lakers have only had LeBron, Davis and Westbrook for 20 games this season, and tonight, have no LeBron or AD. – 8:35 PM

Frank Vogel confirms that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out tonight in Utah. – 8:33 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.

• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG

• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG

• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG

The last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM

Random tweet #3. I don’t envy media members choosing All-NBA this year. LeBron is amazing but his team sucks. Top 3 players all play some or mostly at center. Everyone guards everyone now, more or less. Siakam and Tatum have been elite for months now, after rougher starts. Hard. – 4:30 PM

LeBron James vs Fathers/Sons.

Last game against Gary Payton: April 5, 2007

1st game against Gary Payton II: Oct. 29, 2021

Last game against Kenyon Martin: Feb. 1, 2014

1st game against Kenyon Martin Jr: Jan. 10, 2021

(cont.) – 2:57 PM

#Lakers are going through “organizational fatigue” thanks to LeBron James.

sportscasting.com/lakers-exhaust… – 1:58 PM

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been officially upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @mcten / April 1, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: As Anthony Davis — out since Feb. 16 with a foot sprain — progresses toward a game-time decision vs. New Orleans on Friday, LeBron James is hopeful to test out his ankle sprain and try to make a return to the lineup too, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 31, 2022

Kyle Goon: Lakers confirm that LeBron James returned to LA early for treatment on his sprained left ankle. He had already been ruled out tomorrow in Utah. -via Twitter @kylegoon / March 30, 2022