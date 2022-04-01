DAILY DIGEST, 4/1: Sierra snowpack falls to one of lowest levels in 70 years; Reclamation reduces CVP M&I allocation to health and safety needs only; Droughts cutting into CA’s hydropower; Some Caldor Fire victims to resume paying water fees despite losing homes; and more …
Where snowpack level stands after most critical survey of the year. “California’s wet season is coming to a close without fulfilling hopes of drought relief, meaning another year of painful water shortages and widespread calls for conservation. The modest snowpack that state water officials will find at their April 1 snow...mavensnotebook.com
