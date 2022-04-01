ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DAILY DIGEST, 4/1: Sierra snowpack falls to one of lowest levels in 70 years; Reclamation reduces CVP M&I allocation to health and safety needs only; Droughts cutting into CA’s hydropower; Some Caldor Fire victims to resume paying water fees despite losing homes; and more …

By Maven
mavensnotebook.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere snowpack level stands after most critical survey of the year. “California’s wet season is coming to a close without fulfilling hopes of drought relief, meaning another year of painful water shortages and widespread calls for conservation. The modest snowpack that state water officials will find at their April 1 snow...

mavensnotebook.com

KTLA

California is about to see how how bad this drought really is

Tens of millions of residents of the Western United States will be anxiously watching for the results of Friday’s snowpack surveys, and the results could directly impact Californians for the rest of 2022. The annual measurements of snow levels serve as indicators of how much water will be available for the rest of the spring, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

As drought deepens, Californians are saving less water

California will end winter in a perilous position as record-shattering dryness converges with lagging water conservation efforts in nearly every part of the state, officials said Tuesday. After months of cutting back, new data from the State Water Resources Control Board show that rather than conserving water, Californians increased urban...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

California drought deepens as wet season is anything but

California is experiencing one of the driest starts to spring in decades, data showed Friday, and absent a heavy dose of April and May showers the state’s drought will deepen and that could lead to stricter rules on water use and another devastating wildfire season.New readings showed the water in California's mountain snowpack sat at 39% of average. That's the lowest mark since the end of the last drought in 2015 and only the third time since 1988 that it's been that low. About a third of California’s water supply comes from the snow as it melts and trickles...
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

