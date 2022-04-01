DAILY DIGEST, 4/1: Sierra snowpack falls to one of lowest levels in 70 years; Reclamation reduces CVP M&I allocation to health and safety needs only; Droughts cutting into CA’s hydropower; Some Caldor Fire victims to resume paying water fees despite losing homes; and more …

California is experiencing one of the driest starts to spring in decades, data showed Friday, and absent a heavy dose of April and May showers the state’s drought will deepen and that could lead to stricter rules on water use and another devastating wildfire season.New readings showed the water in California's mountain snowpack sat at 39% of average. That's the lowest mark since the end of the last drought in 2015 and only the third time since 1988 that it's been that low. About a third of California’s water supply comes from the snow as it melts and trickles...

