EXCLUSIVE: Newly-divorced Pimlico Plumbers multi-millionaire boss Charlie Mullins finally sells his £4.75million Essex mansion after slashing the asking price by £900,000

By Paul Thompson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Multi-millionaire Tory donor Charlie Mullins has finally sold his Essex mansion after slashing the price by almost £900,000.

The Pimlico Plumbers boss, who sold a stake in his firm last year for £145million, put the stunning six-bedroom property in Hutton Mount near Brentwood on the market for £4.75million a year ago.

He was forced to drop the original asking price several times before accepting an offer in the region of £3.85million.

Mullins had hoped for a quick sale after finalising his divorce from his second wife Julie, 49, in December 2020.

The plumbing boss married Julie, who worked as Pimlico's operations manager, in the United States in 2016, and the couple were frequently seen together at functions for the Conservative Party - to which he has previously donated - posing for photos with the likes of Boris Johnson and Priti Patel.

Mr Mullins, 69, has often been in the headlines in recent times for his outspoken views on Brexit, coronavirus, the furlough scheme and working from home.

 Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins has put his marble-floored six-bed Essex mansion, complete with a cinema and gyms, on the market for £4.75 million
Mr Mullins, 69, has often been in the headlines in recent times for his outspoken views on Brexit, coronavirus, the furlough scheme and working from home
The entrepreneur, pictured with the Prime Minister, has often been in the headlines for his outspoken views on Brexit and the coronavirus crisis
The plumbing boss married his second wife, who works as Pimlico's operations manager, in the United States in 2016, and the couple were frequently seen together at functions for the Conservative Party - to which he has previously donated - posing for photos with the likes of Boris Johnson, pictured together
The property boasts an impressive open plan kitchen and dining room complete with an island sink and a juke box
An open planned kitchen, dining and family room leads to a utility room and through to the integral garage, which has been transformed into a games room
The property also benefits from strong transport links, with Shenfield main line railway station - less than 30 minutes from London's Liverpool Street - a short walk away, with the M25 motorway also in the vicinity
The property listing said the current owners 'have carried out an extensive refurbishment during their ownership', creating 'a truly spectacular family home'
The modern, spacious bathrooms in the property boast plenty of natural light and come complete with multiple facilities
A large dressing room features walk-in wardrobes with mirrored doors and a lengthy padded seat and dressing table
An elegant black and white bathroom features geometric architecture with an open walk-in shower
A floor plan shows how the rooms in the three-storey mansion in Essex, now available for a cool £4.75 million, are laid out

However, he hasn't spoken openly about either the end of his 40-year marriage to first wife, Lynda - a split which is said to have cost the father-of-four some £12m - or his more recent divorce from Julie.

After splitting from Julie, Mr Mullins had been keen to sell the marbled-floored property in an area popular with entrepreneurs, bankers and lawyers, having never settled in Essex.

After putting the house up for sale, he said: 'It's been said that 'the only way is Essex' but Essex wasn't for me.

'Don't get me wrong it's a lovely house and I've spend well over a million quid on it so whoever is lucky enough to buy it is getting a right touch!'

During his time there he landed himself in hot water with his wealthy neighbours on the leafy private estate - by flooding the area with his firm's vehicles.

Residents claimed he 'brought down the tone of the area' by allowing Pimlico Plumbers vans to be parked on the street.

The outspoken businessman paid £3.5million property which he mostly used at weekends.

Built in 2010 and sat on one of the most exclusive roads in Hutton Mount near Brentwood - home to a number of bankers and City bigwigs - the property offers a total south-facing plot size of nearly three quarters of an acre
Russell Quirk, estate agent and property expert at Keller Williams, told MailOnline: 'This was previously described as Mr Mullins' 'weekend home' when he bought it a couple of years ago and he has since spent a fair bit of money renovating the property
Mr Quirk added: 'He has ramped up the price by £850,000 since he bought it, which was the record purchase for a house in Hutton Mount'
An impressive cinema room, with exceptionally comfy seats, makes up one of the many rooms on the property's first floor
The second floor offers a further bedroom with walk in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, while another room has been transformed into a large fully operational gym, pictured
The rear garden can be accessed from all of the rooms at the back of the property, and stretches nearly 260ft in length, with mature trees, shrubs, flower beds and extensive lawned areas
Mullins said he plans to use some of the funds from the sale of Pimlico Plumbers to invest in property and promote musical talent

Now single, he lives in a spectacular penthouse in central London having sold his business empire that employs more than 450 people. His wealth is now estimated at over £200m.

The new buyers will be able to enjoy a sprawling home.

The ground floor boasts a study, living room, cinema room as well as an open planned kitchen, dining and family room.

A utility room leads into an integral garage, which has been transformed into a games room.

On the first floor, the master suite has two walk in wardrobes - both big enough as a bedrooms and a master bathroom.

There are three further bedrooms on this level all of which have en-suite bathrooms.

The second floor offers a further bedroom with walk in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, while another room has been transformed into a large fully operational gym.

The rear garden can be accessed from all of the rooms at the back of the property, and stretches nearly 260ft in length, with mature trees, shrubs, flower beds and extensive lawned areas.

Mullins has spent much of his time during 2021 in Dubai where he is looking to expand his business.

He said he plans to use some of the funds from the sale of Pimlico Plumbers to invest in property and promote musical talent.

