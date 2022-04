In addition to the already well-known risk factors for type 2 diabetes, researchers have identified two previously unknown ones, according to a new report. Over the years, scientists have discovered nearly a dozen risk factors for type 2 diabetes. The best known are overweight or obesity, inactivity, a large waist circumference, race and ethnicity, family history, and age. The new study, which was reported in the medical journal Diabetes Care, indicates that two more can be added to the list: 1) increased levels of liver fat and 2) a smaller pancreas volume. Not only that, but these factors also seem to have a genetic component, which might mean that some people are “hardwired” for type 2 diabetes.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 15 DAYS AGO