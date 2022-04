We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Dried fruit checks many boxes in my snack world. It’s easily portable, texturally pleasant, and naturally sweet. It’s also shelf-stable and available year-round, while fresh counterparts might not be in their peak form. Of course, not all dried fruits are created equal: Some have added sugar, some are tough to chew, and some are just plain better than others. And this week, one bag of dried fruit slices stood out for its freshness, taste, and fresh take on packaging. Let’s take a look!

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO