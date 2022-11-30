World Cup 2022 fixtures and results – full schedule, dates and UK TV channels

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The full World Cup 2022 fixtures are now underway.

The first two rounds of group games will have kick-off times of 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT. The final group stage games and all knockout games will have kick-offs of 3pm and 7pm GMT.

All of England's group stage games are on weekdays, with the first match being a 1pm GMT kick-off against Iran on a Monday, the second match against the United States 7pm GMT on a Friday, and the final group stage game 7pm GMT on a Tuesday.

The first game of the World Cup will now take place between Qatar and Ecuador on the evening of Sunday, November 20. It had previously been scheduled for the following day, but was moved forward to carry on the tradition of the hosts playing in the opening match.

As a result, the November 21 clash between Senegal and the Netherlands has been moved back from a 10am GMT kick-off to 4pm GMT.

Group stage

World Cup 2022 fixtures: the group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday, November 20

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador (4pm GMT, BBC)

Monday, November 21

England 6-2 Iran (1pm GMT, BBC)

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands (4pm GMT, ITV)

United States 1-1 Wales (7pm GMT, ITV)

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia (10am GMT, ITV)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia (1pm GMT, ITV)

Mexico 0-0 Poland (4pm GMT, BBC)

France 4-1 Australia (7pm GMT, BBC)

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco 0-0 Croatia (10am GMT, ITV)

Germany 1-2 Japan (1pm GMT, ITV)

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica (4pm GMT, ITV)

Belgium 1-0 Canada (7pm GMT, BBC)

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon (10am GMT, ITV)

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea (1pm GMT, BBC)

Portugal 3-2 Ghana (4pm GMT, ITV)

Brazil 2-0 Serbia (7pm GMT, BBC)

Matchday 2

Friday, November 25

Wales 0-2 Iran (10am GMT, BBC)

Qatar 1-3 Senegal (1pm GMT, BBC)

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador (4pm GMT, ITV)

England 0-0 United States (7pm GMT, ITV)

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia 0-1 Australia (10am GMT, BBC)

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia (1pm GMT, ITV)

France 2-1 Denmark (4pm GMT, ITV)

Argentina 2-0 Mexico (7pm GMT, ITV)

Sunday, November 27

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica (10am GMT, ITV)

Belgium 0-2 Morocco (1pm GMT, BBC)

Croatia 4-1 Canada (4pm GMT, BBC)

Spain 1-1 Germany (7pm GMT, BBC)

Monday, November 28

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia (10am GMT, ITV)

South Korea 2-3 Ghana (1pm GMT, BBC)

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland (4pm GMT, ITV)

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay (7pm GMT, ITV)

Matchday 3

Tuesday, November 29

Ecuador 1-2 Senegal (3pm GMT, ITV)

Netherlands 2-0 Qatar (3pm GMT, ITV)

Iran 0-1 United States (7pm GMT, BBC)

Wales 0-3 England (7pm GMT, BBC)

Wednesday, November 30

Tunisia 1-0 France (3pm GMT, BBC)

Australia 1-0 Denmark (3pm GMT, BBC)

Poland 0-2 Argentina (7pm GMT, BBC)

Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico (7pm GMT, BBC)

Thursday, December 1

Canada vs Morocco (3pm GMT, BBC)

Croatia vs Belgium (3pm GMT, BBC)

Japan vs Spain (7pm GMT, ITV)

Costa Rica vs Germany (7pm GMT, ITV)

Friday, December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay (3pm GMT, BBC)

South Korea vs Portugal (3pm GMT, BBC)

Serbia vs Switzerland (7pm GMT, ITV)

Cameroon vs Brazil (7pm GMT, ITV)

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

Group A Winner vs Group B Second Place (3pm GMT)

Group C Winner vs Group D Second Place (7pm GMT)

Sunday, December 4

Group D Winner vs Group C Winner (3pm GMT)

Group B Winner vs Group A Second Place (7pm GMT)

Monday, December 5

Group E Winner vs Group F Second Place (3pm GMT)

Group G Winner vs Group H Second Place (7pm GMT)

Tuesday, December 6

Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place (3pm GMT)

Group H Winner vs Group G Winner (7pm GMT)

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Round of 16 5 Winner vs Round of 16 6 Winner (3pm GMT)

Round of 16 1 Winner vs Round of 16 2 Winner (7pm GMT)

Saturday, December 10

Round of 16 7 Winner vs Round of 16 8 Winner (3pm GMT)

Round of 16 3 Winner vs Round of 16 4 Winner (7pm GMT)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Quarter-Final 1 Winner vs Quarter-Final 2 Winner (7pm GMT)

Wednesday, December 14

Quarter-Final 3 Winner vs Quarter-Final 4 Winner (7pm GMT)

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Semi-Final 1 Loser vs Semi-Final 2 Loser (3pm GMT)

Final

Sunday, December 18

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner (3pm GMT)

