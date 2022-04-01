ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Judds to Make First Awards Performance in More Than 20 Years on CMT Music Awards

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 1 day ago

The Judds will reunite for their first nationally televised award show performance in more than 20 years at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11.

Kacey Musgraves will present the reunion of the Grammy Award-winning mother-and-daughter duo, who will perform their 1990 hit “Love Can Build A Bridge” from inside the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2on8pg_0ewmyXnm00
Noami Judd

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, The CMT Music Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+, the performance marks the first time The Judds have performed on a television awards show in more than two decades and their first-ever performance on the CMT Awards together.

In 2011, Wynonna performed alongside Kid Rock to open the award show, while Naomi served as a CMT presenter in 2008 and 2009.

The performance comes prior to the duo’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIgDh_0ewmyXnm00
Wynonna Judd

Known for their consecutive run of 14 No. 1 hits, The Judds have sold more than 20 million albums throughout their career from their 1984 debut Why Not Me through their sixth and final album Love Can Build a Bridge in 1990. The Judds played their concert together on Dec. 4, 1991.

The mother-daughter duo will join dozens of performances at the 2022 CMT Awards, including Ballerini, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson, in addition to Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane, and Caitlyn Smith.

Photos: Courtesy of CMT

