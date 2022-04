FERRYSBURG, Mich. — The Momentum Center is holding its fifth annual Prom with a Purpose on May 21. The social club says the inclusive event is open to all and will include food, music and a silent auction. Some of the items to be featured at the auction include a year’s supply of Fortino’s treats, a tour of the drawbridge, gift certificates and more, the Momentum Center says.

FERRYSBURG, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO