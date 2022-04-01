ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Dakota’s Bighorn Sheep Populations Reach Record Levels for Second Consecutive Year

By Keegan Sentner
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tML4M_0ewmvFq300
There are now an estimated 450 bighorns in North Dakota. North Dakota Game and Fish Department

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department just released the results from its 2021 survey of bighorn sheep populations. The survey revealed 335 individuals in western North Dakota, and the agency says the statewide population has reached record-high levels for the second year in a row.

According to NDGFD, surveys have shown a steadily increasing sheep population for the last four years. The 2021 population was 4% larger than it was in 2020, and the new record is estimated to be 15% above the five-year average.

“We were encouraged to see the count of adult rams increase to near-record levels, and adult ewes were at record numbers,” said NDGFD big-game biologist Brett Wiedmann. “Most encouraging was a record lamb count corresponding with a record recruitment rate.”

Overall, there are currently an estimated 450 bighorn sheep living throughout the state. NDGFD manages several of these populations, including the northern and southern badlands populations. Although the northern population hit record levels this year, the southern population declined again, reaching the lowest number of individuals since the species was reintroduced to the southern region in 1966.

Bighorns are the rarest big-game species in North Dakota, and they were first officially recorded along the Yellowstone River by explorers on the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1808. By the end of the century, however, the sheep were extirpated from the state, with the last recorded individual hunted in 1905 along the Little Missouri River.

The species wasn’t reintroduced until 1956, when the state brought in a small population from British Columbia. Their populations have risen and fallen since then, and in the 90s, they were decimated by bighorn sheep pneumonia, a disease caused by various pathogens found in bighorns throughout the country.

NGDF Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Branson said the prevalence of the pathogen seemed to be decreasing during the count, but wildlife officials did witness several bighorns coughing throughout the survey. These observations are concerning, as they show that the population hasn’t completely rid itself of the deadly pathogen.

In addition to the NDGF-managed populations, the state recently introduced a small population of bighorns to the Fort Berthold Reservation, which is now managed by the Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Division. The Fort Berthold population has nearly doubled in the past two years, which is an “exceptional” growth rate according to the agency.

Wiedmann is hoping this record-setting trend continues, and the agency’s ultimate goal is for the population to reach a benchmark of 500 bighorns in the statean achievement that would have seemed impossible only a few years ago. The state has tentatively scheduled a bighorn sheep hunt for 2022, and officials will make a formal decision regarding the status of the hunt on Sept. 1 following the summer population survey.

Comments / 0

Related
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates. The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s Summer Precipitation & Temperature Outlook

According to an experimental long-range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center, we are looking at more of the same this summer in North Dakota. Unfortunately, we are looking at warm and dry summer with drought conditions persisting. This report just came out yesterday on March 17th, 2022. The three-month temperature...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota officials monitoring bird population

(Bismarck, ND) -- Officials are monitoring the health of North Dakota's bird population. The move comes after 85-thousand birds were euthanized recently because of an avian flu outbreak in South Dakota. North Dakota officials say they hope infection numbers reflect a previous outbreak in 2015, when infection numbers peaked in the spring.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Moose, Elk and Bighorn Sheep applications are due soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s 2022 moose, elk and bighorn sheep license applications are due March 23. Hunting moose, elk and bighorn sheep in North Dakota is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The first hunting season for moose was held in 1977, when just 10 licenses were allotted to hunters.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
INFORUM

North Dakota Outdoors: Winter deer survey reaches about half of counties

BISMARCK — North Dakota Game and Fish Department big game biologists have flown winter aerial deer surveys for over 50 years to monitor long-term population trends. “We fly monitoring blocks, and these blocks can range in size from 90 to over 1,200 square miles. And then when we see a group of deer, we get up and fly over them trying not to run them so that we can get a good count and they don't just all get mixed up together.”
POLITICS
People

Endangered Amur Tiger Gives Birth to Triplets at North Dakota Zoo

The Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota just welcomed three new members to its growing family. A spokesperson for the zoo told KFYR-TV that the facility's Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to triplets over the weekend. The zoo added that the first cub was born before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday; Zoya gave birth to the last cub after 10:30 a.m. the same day.
MINOT, ND
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bighorn Sheep#Fish Department#Ndgfd
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Rats Are One of Alaska’s Worst Invasive Species. Centuries Later, Wildlife Managers Are Working to Eradicate Them

Invasive species are a dime-a-dozen these days, but rats in Alaska aren’t exactly hitting front pages. Despite being one of the most common species ever spread throughout the world, rats aren’t an animal that’s widely associated with Alaska. Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, however, have had a rat problem that dates back to the founding of the United States itself.
ALASKA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

The States Most Likely To Hit A Deer? How about North Dakota?

Have you ever hit a deer with a vehicle? I know I have a couple of times. One in North Dakota and another in Minnesota. I have had several close calls over the last several years. I do a lot of fishing and hunting and that has me up early in the morning or late in the evening when deer are most active. Deer are nocturnal and your chances certainly increase of hitting an animal if you drive when it's dark.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
B102.7

Is There a Massive Bomb Target in Western South Dakota?

There are more than 77,000 square miles that make up South Dakota, which is the 17th largest area of any state in America. With so much of that area uninhabited, it's sometimes hard to tell what's out there. Now, one interesting find in one of those wide-open spaces is getting...
POLITICS
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Sheridan Media

Wildlife Group Criticizes Wyoming Game And Fish For 30 Grizzly Kills In 2021

This article first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is being criticized by a wildlife organization for killing 30 grizzly bears in 2021. The department released its annual grizzly bear report this week, which showed 45 bears were captured in 2021 in 49 separate incidents. Four bears were captured more than once.
WYOMING STATE
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
497
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy