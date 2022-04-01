ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

93-year-old German jailed again for denying Holocaust

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago

BERLIN — (AP) — A Berlin court has sentenced a 93-year-old German woman to 12 months in prison for denying that Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust.

The Berlin regional court on Friday rejected an appeal by notorious neo-Nazi Ursula Haverbeck against two convictions for Holocaust denial in 2017 and 2020. Judges ruled that the sentence could not be suspended because Haverbeck had shown no remorse or signs of changing her views during the appeal hearings.

Haverbeck has repeatedly asserted that the Auschwitz death camp was just a work camp. In fact, historians say at least 1.1 million Jews were murdered there by the Nazis.

Haverbeck has already paid several fines and served at least 30 months for similar crimes.

The ruling can be appealed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Action News Jax
Action News Jax

90K+

Followers

94K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Follow Action News Jax and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS News

96-year-old who endured four concentration camps during the Holocaust killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine

Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, was killed last Friday in Kharkiv, Ukraine, when Russian forces shelled the city, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. During World War II, Romanchenko survived the concentration camps at Buchenwald, Dora-Mittelbau, Peenemünde and Bergen-Belson, the memorials for the Buchenwald and Dora-Mittelbau camps said Monday.
MILITARY
WTHI

Russian strike kills 96-year-old Holocaust survivor in Ukraine

(CNN) -- A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, Borys Romanchenko, was killed Friday by a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Romanchenko's death was confirmed by the Buchenwald concentration camp memorial institute in a series of tweets. Romanchenko survived the camps at Buchenwald, Peenemünde, Dora and Bergen-Belsen during World War...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ursula Haverbeck
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#German#Ap#Jews#Neo Nazi#Nazis#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple helping refugees at Poland border ‘had no idea it would be this horrific’

A couple from Hampshire who travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border to offer assistance to war refugees said “we have found it to be absolutely traumatic but absolutely rewarding in equal measure”.Laura Rice, 62, and her husband Ken, 65, from Andover, decided to fill their motorhome up with donations before going to help people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.Since then they have been working as volunteers at a refugee centre in the south eastern city of Przemysl, Poland, on the site of a former Tesco, where Mrs Rice said the temperatures have dropped as low as -7C.“The...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
IMMIGRATION
Lake Charles American Press

Daughter of German Holocaust survivors to present Passover Seder

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday and his birth in December. While most are familiar with the Exodus from Egypt and the Israelites’ final meal, Passover is not typically observed with the same fervor. It’s not associated with a federal holiday. Seder,. the Passover...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy