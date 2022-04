Ben Simmons is finally on a team that he actually wants to play for, however, his back injury has become such a huge problem that he has yet to suit up for his new team. Fans are starting to get worried about Simmons' availability, especially with the postseason on the horizon. The Nets need him to be at his healthiest, and if he can't get there, then the team could very well have some real issues when it comes to their defense and the playoffs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO