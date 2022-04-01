ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What to Make of Greg Abbott’s Political Endorsements

By Jef Rouner
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

With the primaries a fading memory for all but the handful of politicians in the run-off, Governor Greg Abbott has made a slew of political endorsements this past week. Who he backs might give us a better idea of whether Abbott is looking for a further right shift or a more...

www.reformaustin.org

Comments / 12

Check out more stories from
Reform Austin
Reform Austin

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

692K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reform Austin

Even Willie Nelson Got Trumped By New Election Law

Texas’ new election law did not play favorites and made everyone’s life impossible, especially those hoping to send a mail-in ballot. This includes country music legend Willie Nelson and his wife, Annie D’Angelo-Nelson. Like thousands of Texans, they struggled to navigate the state’s new election law and...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galveston, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Southlake, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hughes
Person
Laura Hill
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Glenn Rogers
Person
Caroline Harris
Person
Donald Trump
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Ted Cruz checked his Twitter mentions and a little bit of our democracy died

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is right. Television cameras are terrible for democracy. That's rarely been more true than this week, when senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) all have used Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing as their opportunity to strut upon the national stage, grandstanding and playing to their conservative base with giant visual aids and trumped-up allegations that Jackson is soft on crime. The GOP senators have generated way more heat than light — and that is the point: Cruz was spotted at one point checking his Twitter mentions, apparently to see how his performance was playing online. The business of democracy once again seemed toxic, sludgy, and disreputable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Election Fraud#Republicans#The Texas Senate
MSNBC

Florida’s Rick Scott leaves GOP insiders feeling ‘flummoxed’

As 2021 got underway, Sen. Rick Scott initially had reason for optimism. He was just elected as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — he ran unopposed — which gave him a leadership post that would raise his national profile and give him new influence within the party.
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans outraise Democrats by 126% in Texas Senate races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Greg Abbott's border patrol stunt looks to a new leader

Following months of criticism and damning news reports, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s replacing the state military's top official — a figure central to Abbott’s botched immigration crackdown known as Operation Lone Star. Abbott said Monday that the Texas Military Department is moving on from Maj....
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy