What to Make of Greg Abbott’s Political Endorsements

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is right. Television cameras are terrible for democracy. That's rarely been more true than this week, when senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) all have used Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing as their opportunity to strut upon the national stage, grandstanding and playing to their conservative base with giant visual aids and trumped-up allegations that Jackson is soft on crime. The GOP senators have generated way more heat than light — and that is the point: Cruz was spotted at one point checking his Twitter mentions, apparently to see how his performance was playing online. The business of democracy once again seemed toxic, sludgy, and disreputable.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO