Independent candidate drops out of Missouri US Senate race

Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court by a 2-1 margin, according to a new Marquette Law School poll. Asked whether they would vote to confirm Jackson if they were in the Senate, 66% of those surveyed said they would and 34% said they wouldn’t. The poll also found Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, to have a higher approval rating than any current justice, with 44% having a favorable impression of her and 18% unfavorable.

