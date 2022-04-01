ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Independent candidate drops out of Missouri US Senate race

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

An independent candidate in the race for U-S...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Jackson Supported for Supreme Court by 2-1 Margin, Poll Finds

Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court by a 2-1 margin, according to a new Marquette Law School poll. Asked whether they would vote to confirm Jackson if they were in the Senate, 66% of those surveyed said they would and 34% said they wouldn’t. The poll also found Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, to have a higher approval rating than any current justice, with 44% having a favorable impression of her and 18% unfavorable.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Independent Candidate#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy