Something Else Just Died with the RWD Mazda6 - gallery

Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Mazda released the CX-60 as its most powerful model to date, enthusiasts everyone were excited that the Mazdaspeed name might make a comeback. This was even more true with the word that a new Mazda 6 was on the way with an inline-six and RWD – a car that screams...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 1

CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS writes a love letter to mid-engine design

Strapped into the driver’s seat of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, I’m trying to listen to the hand radio stashed next to the gearshift, but I can’t make out the words. I assume they’re instructions from the Porsche factory driver that I’m chasing, since I asked before this latest session of hot laps about the ideal line to take in the upcoming heavily banked lefthander after an uphill straightaway.
CARS
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda HR-V: Everything We Know About the New Subcompact SUV

The 2023 Honda HR-V is just around the corner, as the automaker confirmed its subcompact SUV will make its debut on April 4. The second-generation HR-V will boast a complete redesign, looking far sleeker than the somewhat dowdy current model and differentiating itself from the European model. While the new...
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Toyota Commercial Is Everything Wrong With Automakers

Last week, Toyota USA dropped an awesome new commercial called The Focus Group. The ad is supposed to get you excited for the 2022 Toyota GR86, what you might have known before as simply the Toyota 86 or the Scion FR-S. However, the commercial exposes one of the many things wrong with modern automakers, whether that was part of the point or not. It’s actually rather genius and something I watched multiple times while sending to other people so they could enjoy a good laugh.
ECONOMY
Motorious

GM Hikes The Price Of The C8 Corvette

Several automotive outlets have been able to confirm with General Motors that rumors of a price hike for 2023 C8 Corvettes is actually happening. Reportedly, it will now set you back $63,195 MSRP for the 1LT Coupe, marking a price increase of $1,050 versus the 2022 model year. Depending on how much of a penny pincher you are, this might be no big deal or it will have you seeing red. Considering how inflation is going these days, we might see more price hikes in the future.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Stellantis’ Hurricane Twin-Turbo Inline-6 Engine Is A Ticking Time Bomb

If you’ve been loving the hard-hitting Hemi V8-powered Dodge muscle cars, better go scoop up whatever you can while they’re still around. That’s right, the very thing I predicted last year and was told was just some crazy conspiracy theory has just been revealed by Stellantis. The French-Italian-American automaker last week unveiled the Hurricane, a twin-turbo inline-six engine which “delivers V8 levels of power” – or so they tell you. However, the company doesn’t even have the decency to just come right out and say no more Hemis will be put in Dodges, even though we all know that’s what this means.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Update: It's official! The livestream is over and the GR Corolla is revealed. Read all about it in our debut post. Rumors of a GR Corolla have been swirling around the Internet for close to four years, but it's only today Toyota will give its compact hatchback the Gazoo Racing treatment. Oddly enough, the company has refrained from revealing the car's identity, but the blink-and-you'll-miss-it teasers have suggested it'll be related to the immensely popular Corolla.
CARS
Top Speed

Future Alpine Cars to be Packed with F1 Aero and Technology

In the grand scheme of things, it hasn’t been that long since the Alpine brand was rebooted with the launch of the Alpine A110. Since then, the brand has focused solely on that model, releasing various models based on it, like the A110 GT4, A110 Sport, A110 SportsX, and the A110 Legende GT. There was even word that an SUV would be coming next, and we even made a rendering of what it might look like, but it never happened. Fast forward to today, and alpine has even joined forces with Lotus to become a full-on EV company. That was back in January 2021, and since then, very little has come out of the brand except for an updated A110 and that cool A4810 Project by IED. The Alpine A110’s successor, which will obviously be electric, is supposedly in the works, but now we’ve learned just what the company has been working on for the past few years, and its future cars will probably surprise you.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS
Motorious

The Fastest Demon Is A Mustang

Matthew Kesatie has created what some say is the fastest Demon-powered car in the world, only it’s a Ford Mustang, not a Dodge Challenger. We’re sure that’s enough to make the Mopar faithful very upset, and it probably ruffles the feathers of many of Blue Oval afficionado as well. However, we think Kesatie is probably more concerned with speed on the track and not keeping everything in the family, so likely he doesn’t care about all the hate.
CARS

