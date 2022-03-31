Something Else Just Died with the RWD Mazda6 - gallery

In the grand scheme of things, it hasn’t been that long since the Alpine brand was rebooted with the launch of the Alpine A110. Since then, the brand has focused solely on that model, releasing various models based on it, like the A110 GT4, A110 Sport, A110 SportsX, and the A110 Legende GT. There was even word that an SUV would be coming next, and we even made a rendering of what it might look like, but it never happened. Fast forward to today, and alpine has even joined forces with Lotus to become a full-on EV company. That was back in January 2021, and since then, very little has come out of the brand except for an updated A110 and that cool A4810 Project by IED. The Alpine A110’s successor, which will obviously be electric, is supposedly in the works, but now we’ve learned just what the company has been working on for the past few years, and its future cars will probably surprise you.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO