ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

This Cropped Jacket Was Made to Pair With Leggings This Spring

By Marisa Petrarca
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As someone who literally studies Old Navy's new-arrivals section for a living, I understand that the brand's website can be overwhelming at times. After all, there are so many options that it can be easy to accidentally overlook an item that deserves a spot in your wardrobe. So on a recent...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR

47K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

12M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

31 Sandals to Buy Before Summer Starts

Summer can't come soon enough. So while we anticipate warm rays and moments of relaxation, why not shop for the pair of sandals you'll want to live in all season long? Some favorites shoes from spring stepped off the runways in unexpected colors and awe-inspiring patterns—and we can expect the return of chunky flatforms, wide-strap sandals, and even sky-high platforms in an array of hues.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leggings#Navy
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Jennifer Garner Wore These Comfy Sneakers for Her Latest Workout, and You Can Snag a Pair on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Jennifer Garner could wear pretty much anything and we'd be on board. She's been spotted wearing tons of different shoes in the past, including Ugg boots, that had people adding to their shoe collections immediately. In a recent Instagram Story, the actress was seen working up a sweat while wearing a comfortable and popular shoe brand that's actually available on Amazon. Don't worry, we found the exact pair and they're still in stock.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Shop at Nordstrom for Basics and Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These New Styles

Okay, the truth is that I shop at Nordstrom for a range of products when I am looking to add a few fresh pieces to my wardrobe. But I'd say the main categories I hit up first would have to be basics and shoes. I mean, come on. The Nordstrom shoe department? Epic. I recently mixed these Nordstrom pieces into my offering, so I thought I'd bring you an edit of other basics and shoes I'm into.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Vogue Magazine

Forget Baggy Denim—Non-Jean Jeans Are on the Rise

The search for casual pants that aren’t jeans is becoming easier and easier, thanks to labels like Rag & Bone. A few weeks ago, we fell in love with the brand’s Miramar trousers when Paulina Porizkova posted a picture of the hybrid pants. At first glance, they look a lot like a trendy pair of baggy jeans, but they’re actually wide-leg sweatpants with a denim-like print. It’s pure fashion alchemy.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Makes a Case for Allover Orange in Fiery Bodycon Dress & Mules

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods posted to Instagram today in an orange mood. The social media influencer found herself head-to-toe in the bright hue, slipping into a bodycon maxi dress with long sleeves and ruching. The accessories helped keep the foundation of the look simple and bright with an orange clutch that incorporated a faux fur texture, adding a whimsical touch to the almost-sporty look. Gold rings and a dainty gold bracelet sealed the deal for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Shimmered at Every Turn in Dramatic Pre-Oscars Gown

Lady Gaga might have skipped the Oscars red carpet, but she's still set to present at the award show. The "House of Gucci" actor stopped by an Oscars viewing party hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation before making her way to the main event. In a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, Gaga dressed in a strapless tulle gown in a gorgeous pale yellow shade. The dramatic number from Rodarte was adorned with tiny glittering sequins, which subtly sparkled at every turn.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

This $55 Denim Jumpsuit Is a Staple in My Spring Wardrobe

I've been looking for a jumpsuit for literally years, with no luck. They'd always pull in all the wrong places or not flatter my waist. Luckily, after trying dozens and dozens, I've found the one. Let me introduce you to Old Navy's Long-Sleeve Cropped Jean Utility Jumpsuit ($55) — I put it on and (instantly) feel cool.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

These Celeb-loved Rain Boots Are Nearly 50% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you live in a rainy climate or will be heading to a destination with unpredictable weather, a good pair of rain boots will save you quite a bit of trouble should you get caught in a downpour. When shopping, you'll want to look for a pair that's comfortable to walk in, easy to take on and off, and, of course, fully waterproof. Bonus points if the rain boots are also fashionable and don't make your feet sweat. Hunter has long been a favorite rain gear brand among shoppers and celebrities with its stylish and functional footwear, and it's easy to see why. Even Hollywood stars like Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted in the brand's boots over the years. And right now, select boots are on sale for up to 46 percent off at Nordstrom Rack, so there's no better time to shop (and prepare for April showers).
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Pairs Her Oscars Ballgown With Knee-High Platform Boots

Billie Eilish brought goth glamour to Dolby Theatre for the 2022 Oscars. The "Happier Than Ever" singer attended the award show in a strapless black Gucci gown featuring rows upon rows of cascading ruffles and a train that trailed behind her. While making her way down the red carpet, she briefly showed off what was hiding under her voluminous dress: knee-high stacked platform boots and fishnet tights. Made of vegan patent leather, her boots hail from alternative footwear brand Demonia and have been previously worn by fellow icon Lady Gaga.
BEAUTY & FASHION
brides.com

22 Gorgeous Green Wedding Dresses for Every Bridal Style

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you picture a wedding dress, chances are you envision a formal gown in white, ivory, or the lightest of blush. But as more brides step out and decide to truly make their days their own, the concept of wedding dresses is also evolving. Now more than ever, brides are opting for colored gowns over the custom white look, and one of our favorite hue options for bold brides are green wedding dresses.
APPAREL
PopSugar

J Lo Somehow Made Elastic-Waist Pants Look Cool

Jennifer Lopez has a way of dressing to the nines, even when it comes to her casual wear. When she's not walking the red carpet in a stunning gown, chances are you will find her wearing a laid-back outfit that's equally as eye-catching. Her latest look is a prime example. Lopez was seen out running errands with boyfriend Ben Affleck while in Los Angeles. For the casual outing, she wore a simple white crop top that came in a boxy silhouette. The singer styled the shirt, which revealed a sliver of skin, with a pair of white utility trousers that took us back to the early aughts: elastic-waist pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy