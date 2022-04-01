ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Friday morning First to Know Forecast (04/01/2022)

By Reid Lybarger
wtxl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's a cool and dry start to April with morning temperatures around the upper 50's and lower 60's. Drier air is filtering in from the northwest after yesterday's cold front that brought showers and...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Severe weather outbreak possible early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe weather including tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours across the ArkLaTex on Monday afternoon and night. The storm system responsible for this outlook was approaching the west US coast as of Friday evening. Here is the preliminary forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#Wtxl#Iphone
KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFLA

Storms end tonight, sunshine returns Sunday

Showers and storms will wind down tonight giving way to isolated showers through Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid and upper 60s as afternoon highs rise to the low and mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will be low Monday through Wednesday, but pm showers will be possible each day. Wednesday […]
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Showers Return Overnight; Light Rain To Showers Sunday

Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Scattered light showers become periods of light rain overnight as the storm crosses over Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Rain tapers back to scattered showers as the storm's cold front crosses the region during the afternoon. Winds increase from the northwest, possibly gusting to near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the clouds later in the day, however, much of the day will be mostly cloudy.
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 3000

Strong tornadoes could affect major Southern cities

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) chooses its words carefully. And when they say, “A regional severe weather outbreak — including potential for significant/damaging tornadoes — remains evident,” they believe a dangerous and robust storm system is taking shape. “SPC Outlooks use phrases such as have been...
FORT WORTH, TX
KELOLAND TV

Briefly Cooler Monday; Warmer After That – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, March 13

What a nice change of pace! Ample amounts of sunshine across much of KELOLAND and above average temperatures have given us a great preview of what’s to come later this week. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off quietly enough, but winds do begin to pick up toward the end of the night.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Globe

Spring is here at last! The beginning of this week will be dry with more above-average temperatures.

Today is the first full day of spring which technically arrived yesterday morning at 11:33. I like to think of this as the third in the series of ways to measure spring. We started with solar spring on February 5 and that marked the end of the darkest quarter of the year. This was followed three weeks later by meteorological spring which is the three-month transition between the three coldest and three warmest months of the year. Each of these markers has significance. And while some of you may feel like March 20 doesn’t yet mean beach weather, the start of the season has been underway for weeks.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy