The one complaint I hear more than any other about the movies these days: “Why do they make so many sequels? Is Hollywood totally out of ideas?”. First of all, yes they are. But there’s an even simpler and more important reason why the vast majority of the film studios’ productions come out of franchises these days: They make a lot of money. Of the top ten movies in the country last year, nine of the ten were either direct sequels or indirect ones as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (The only non-sequel on the list was Free Guy, a movie that contained numerous references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)

