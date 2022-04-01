ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Engineering faculty member granted patent

ndsu.edu
 1 day ago

Omid Beik, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, has been granted a patent by the European Patent Office. Beik’s invention of an electric-powered landing gear system paves the way for electrification of accessory components in heavy-duty industry. Referred to as “eDrive-Phi,” it...

www.ndsu.edu

Comments / 0

