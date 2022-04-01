Encampment Sweeps Are Cruel Theater

Downing Frames, 4261 24th St., Long Island City; downingframes.com. No Request is too far-fetched for Downing Frames, which has been building pieces (from $200 to $38,000) for blue-chip artists, galleries, and museums like MoMA and the SculptureCenter for nearly 15 years. For Deana Lawson’s recent show at the Guggenheim, Downing incorporated mirrors, stickers, and holograms into frames for her interactive works. For artist Mariah Robertson’s geometric chromogenic prints, Downing created asymmetrical polygon frames. When multimedia artist Erin Shirreff wanted her pieces built inside the frame (think of a model ship in a bottle), she called the Long Island City framer. “Downing does everything for us,” says Yuta Nakajima, senior director at Hauser & Wirth, adding that the framer can pull off feats with remarkable turnaround. Nakajima recently needed eight large, delicate Philip Guston works in frames with gold leaf applied by hand; it would ordinarily be a six-week job, but Downing had them ready in a month.
