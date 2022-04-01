Encampment Sweeps Are Cruel Theater

Manhattan Mini Storage, storage-mart.com/manhattan-mini. Five people told us about simple, price-transparent experiences at different branches of Manhattan Mini Storage (from $30 a month), which has 17 locations in the borough. Andrea Whittle, the features director at W magazine who has been using the 110th Street site to store the contents of her one-bedroom, says the sign-up process was “seamless. The website has a useful guide that helped me estimate the size of the unit I would need. They gave me a coupon code for a moving company they work with, which I then quickly booked.” Brand consultant Michael Williams, who now uses Manhattan Mini Storage after a decade of trying other facilities, says the company’s locations typically have “a good loading-dock/parking area, which makes it easy whether you’re driving in or taking an Uber.” (He does, however, recommend the Chelsea location over the Spring Street one to avoid Holland Tunnel traffic.) J.Mueser creative director Matthew Woodruff appreciates that the key card gets you 24/7 access, meaning he can use the space in an emergency: “I recently stopped by to change into a pink suit — obviously exactly the thing you’d keep in a storage unit — for a friend’s pink-themed birthday party.”

