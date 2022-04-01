ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Encampment Sweeps Are Cruel Theater

By Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein
Curbed
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s a process,” Eric Adams said this week at the press conference formally announcing his initiative to clear homeless encampments across the city. People wouldn’t necessarily agree to enter the shelter system right away; that would take some time. “You have to rebuild that trust,” he said. “You have to peel...

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Little Tokyo Homeless Encampment Cleared Through The Night

A homeless encampment in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo started being cleared Thursday and into the midnight hour. The Toriumi Plaza began seeing fencing around mid-day, as crews from the Los Angeles Homeless Services (LAHSA), Urban Alchemy and L.A. Sanitation and Environment, began to move in on the homeless community that resided there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
WDEF

City Continues Work on 12th St. Homeless Encampment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Friday, Mayor Tim Kelly stated his opposition to building sheds for Chattanooga’s growing homeless population. According to the City, such structures would be unsafe. “The solutions that we give these people need to be safe. They need to be something that… we’re not setting...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Homelessness#Subway#The Parks Department#De Blasio
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
Victoria Advocate

City Council puts hold on private encampment moratorium

Homeless encampments can continue on private property for now. On Tuesday, the Victoria City Council decided to hold off making a decision on enacting a moratorium on the encampments after homeless advocates asked to be part of the conversation to develop the land use regulations for private encampments. The resolution...
VICTORIA, TX
Curbed

The Museum of Natural History’s New Addition Is a Giant Concrete Marshmallow

In many ways, New York is still living on the capital from investments made lifetimes ago. Two of the most ambitious cultural construction projects now under way, the renovation of Geffen Hall and the extension of the American Museum of Natural History, are updates of updates of institutions created in the mid-19th century. Both are wrestling with the same set of dilemmas: how to be forward-looking custodians of the past; how to transform and expand without violating the cityscape; how to grow more efficient but not more generic; how to avoid slipping from up-to-date right into dated. Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic have subsumed all those questions under one fundamental decision: to create an entirely new, technically advanced symphony hall inside the existing shell, a process akin to dumping out and repacking a half-billion-dollar suitcase. The museum has set itself an even more complex and delicate challenge, maneuvering a new segment into a beloved but chaotic agglomeration of buildings.
MUSEUMS
Curbed

The Best Storage Units in New York

Manhattan Mini Storage, storage-mart.com/manhattan-mini. Five people told us about simple, price-transparent experiences at different branches of Manhattan Mini Storage (from $30 a month), which has 17 locations in the borough. Andrea Whittle, the features director at W magazine who has been using the 110th Street site to store the contents of her one-bedroom, says the sign-up process was “seamless. The website has a useful guide that helped me estimate the size of the unit I would need. They gave me a coupon code for a moving company they work with, which I then quickly booked.” Brand consultant Michael Williams, who now uses Manhattan Mini Storage after a decade of trying other facilities, says the company’s locations typically have “a good loading-dock/parking area, which makes it easy whether you’re driving in or taking an Uber.” (He does, however, recommend the Chelsea location over the Spring Street one to avoid Holland Tunnel traffic.) J.Mueser creative director Matthew Woodruff appreciates that the key card gets you 24/7 access, meaning he can use the space in an emergency: “I recently stopped by to change into a pink suit — obviously exactly the thing you’d keep in a storage unit — for a friend’s pink-themed birthday party.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Curbed

What Made the ‘MoMA Stabber’ Snap?

By his own account, Gary Cabana usually felt better after a trip to the movies. “My apologies folks,” he wrote in February on Twitter, where the 60-year-old New Yorker obsessively shared film and television reviews, posted about awards shows, and ranted about politics under the moniker Cine in the City. Cabana said he “had a lil meltdown about 9 hrs ago.” “I did what I always do when I need to chill out,” he wrote. “I went to the movies. It’s amazing what a nearly century-old movie can do to alter your perspective.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

The Best Framers in New York

Downing Frames, 4261 24th St., Long Island City; downingframes.com. No Request is too far-fetched for Downing Frames, which has been building pieces (from $200 to $38,000) for blue-chip artists, galleries, and museums like MoMA and the SculptureCenter for nearly 15 years. For Deana Lawson’s recent show at the Guggenheim, Downing incorporated mirrors, stickers, and holograms into frames for her interactive works. For artist Mariah Robertson’s geometric chromogenic prints, Downing created asymmetrical polygon frames. When multimedia artist Erin Shirreff wanted her pieces built inside the frame (think of a model ship in a bottle), she called the Long Island City framer. “Downing does everything for us,” says Yuta Nakajima, senior director at Hauser & Wirth, adding that the framer can pull off feats with remarkable turnaround. Nakajima recently needed eight large, delicate Philip Guston works in frames with gold leaf applied by hand; it would ordinarily be a six-week job, but Downing had them ready in a month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy