6 takeaways from Rams adding Bobby Wagner in free agency

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Another star is coming to Los Angeles. The Rams are signing Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal, their second big splash of free agency; Allen Robinson was the first.

It’s a major addition to a defense that has needed help at inside linebacker for years, and it wasn’t a cheap one, either. The Rams are paying Wagner $50 million for five years, hoping he can keep their defense playing at a very high level.

Here are six takeaways from the signing, which will become official once Wagner arrives in Los Angeles.

1

Wagner will only help Ernest Jones

Some see the addition of Wagner as a hinderance to Jones’ development. While it could lead to slightly fewer snaps for Jones, having a future Hall of Famer to teach him on the field and in the film room will only benefit the young linebacker. Wagner is as smart as linebackers come and with this only being Jones’ second season, the mental aspect of his game is still improving.

Additionally, Wagner opens things up for Jones as a playmaker. With two capable linebackers, the Rams can now run more packages with both of them on the field; last season, they were nickel- and dime-heavy, typically with just one linebacker out there. Jones can now blitz more often, rush off the edge and play freer than he did when lining up next to Troy Reeder.

Jones was effective as a rusher, recording eight pressures on 29 pass-rush attempts. With Wagner in L.A., he can now do more of that.

2

Future Hall of Famers at all 3 levels of the defense

Jalen Ramsey said it himself: The Rams defense will be elite at all three levels. While there are still some questions about the pass rush and secondary, this is a defense with Super Bowl-caliber talent and Hall of Famers at every level.

Up front, Aaron Donald leads the defensive line. Behind him, the Rams now have Wagner patrolling the middle of the field. And in the secondary, Ramsey will lock down No. 1 receivers. Few teams have this many playmakers on defense from top to bottom, which makes the Rams contenders once again.

3

Missed tackles should no longer plague the Rams

Tackling has been an issue for the Rams for two years, but Wagner will really help in that department. Teams forced 148 missed or broken tackles against the Rams last season, which was fifth-most in the NFL. Leonard Floyd and Reeder had 16 and 13 missed tackles, respectively, leading the team in that category.

Wagner is a huge upgrade over Reeder as a tackler, having a missed tackle rate of just 5.9% in his career – compared to Reeder’s rate of 14.2%. Others will need to improve their tackling, too, but with how often Wagner is around the football, the Rams shouldn’t allow nearly as many broken tackles as they did last year.

4

Another leader in the locker room

Von Miller’s leadership last season was invaluable. He got the most out of Donald and motivated his teammates the way few other players did prior to his arrival. Wagner can have a similar effect in the Rams’ locker room.

He’s a proven leader with playoff pedigree and a Super Bowl ring already on his finger, much like most of the players he’s joining in Los Angeles. In a year where the Rams lost Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods and Miller, adding a leader like Wagner will benefit everyone in Thousand Oaks – offense and defense.

5

Wagner adds to the pass rush as a blitzer

No one is saying Wagner will replace Miller as a pass rusher. He’s an off-ball linebacker who works against the run and in coverage. However, Wagner does help the pass rush as a blitzer. He’s been effective when asked to rush the quarterback, recording at least 10 pressures in each of his 10 seasons. From 2016-2020, Wagner never had a pass-rush grade of less than 83, according to Pro Football Focus, and he posted a respectable 70.0 grade last season on 50 attempts (10 pressures).

Les Snead said the Rams had to find different ways to pressure the quarterback after losing Miller, and Wagner can be part of that new plan.

6

There were bigger holes to address

Wagner makes the Rams better. There’s no denying that. But he also doesn’t fill either of their biggest holes on defense. They had much greater needs at edge rusher and cornerback, where they’ll now be relying on Robert Rochell, David Long Jr., Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis to play major roles – depending on what they do in the draft.

It’s hard to blame the Rams for paying up to sign Wagner, but they’re now left with less money to address those other positions of need. They’ll find ways to help out those groups, but their ability to do so is now even more challenging.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
