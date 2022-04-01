ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Rent Crawl: Four Great Finds Under $3,500

pdxmonthly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRenting a place in Portland can be a bit of a blood sport—so let us here at Portland Monthly help you. A couple of times a month, we’ll be compiling a quick list of digs for rent in the city right now, at a variety of price points. We’re on the...

www.pdxmonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, OR
Real Estate
yankodesign.com

This geometric glass cabin’s layout was defined by the fjords and rock formations that surround it

The Efjord Cabin is a triple-glazed glass cabin that one newlywed couple calls home on the Hallvardøy Island in northern Norway. When you’d rather spend your honeymoon in your own home than in a luxe hotel somewhere on the beach, you know you did something right. When Frode Danielsen and Tone Beathe Øvrevoll went on a holiday to Hallvardøy Island in northern Norway, the couple spent the next two years there designing their dream home where they’d soon spend their honeymoon and the rest of their lives together. The couple looked no further than the internationally renowned architecture studio Snorre Stinessen Architecture for help in building their dream home, The Efjord Cabin.
VISUAL ART
Fox 19

Wisconsin woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) -They’re hard to find, but lucky to have. Betina Reich has been finding four leaf clovers since she was 10 years old. “As soon as you see it, you’ll know,” Reich told WEAU. She said she remembers finding her first one. “I...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Mash-Up Our Home” Creates a Hotel Suite Feel In a Once-Messy Garage

A love of serenity and a passion for bright colors left one couple at odds as they attempted to redesign their 1950s Sacramento bungalow. Husband Jeff favored “risky patterns,” while wife Sara was an “aspiring minimalist.” In the premiere episode of HGTV’s “Mash-Up Our Home,” design team Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia helped the couple find balance in their differing design styles with a $125,000 budget. The end product was a bright, harmonious makeover of the 1,600-square-foot space.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Downtown Portland#Hardwood Flooring#Antique#Air Conditioning#Bedroom Bungalow#Waterfront Apartments
K92.3

12 Awesome Midwest Treehouses You Can Rent This Summer [GALLERY]

These aren't the treehouses you had back when you were a kid!. If you're looking for a fun Midwest getaway this summer, consider staying in a treehouse! Here are some of the coolest treehouses you can book on Airbnb:. South Sioux City, Nebraska. Can host two guests. Features include one...
LIFESTYLE
domino

After Moving to L.A. From NYC, This Couple Dipped Every Room in Their New House in Color

“I think a lot of people assume I would like to live in a white box,” says Rebekah Bowling. But after years of working in contemporary art galleries (she’s currently a senior specialist at the auction house Phillips) and having recently moved to Southern California, where neutral interiors reign king, Bowling craved just the opposite. The Virginia native has her childhood home to thank for that. Her American history–buff parents built a house from the ground up that was a replica of a historic home that George Washington’s brother once lived in. “They copied the details down to the molding,” she recalls. “Having an environment that felt different and not ubiquitous became important to me. It might not necessarily have to be a Colonial-style house, but it has to have character.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
motor1.com

The Atrium camper van concept offers a giant window to the world

Visiting the great outdoors in a camper van has a few drawbacks. While nature is incredibly close, camper vans aren’t known for providing expansive views from their comfy interiors. Space is a hot commodity in campers, motorhomes, and travel trailers, so a glass wall is impractical in most instances, but Texino is looking to change that. Its new Atrium camper van concept has an expansive bay window at its rear.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

11 Rattan Headboards That’ll Add Some Boho Flair to Your Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to finding the right headboard for you, the search can seem daunting. From plush upholstered picks and wooden works of art to stunning metal designs and headboards that double as storage space, the options are seemingly endless. However, there’s one style of headboards we haven’t talked about yet: the super-stylish rattan headboard. It’s no secret that rattan has been having a moment (nor that we’re big fans of the classic earthy material here at Apartment Therapy). Adding a bit of bohemian flair to any space, rattan is beloved for its charm and instant eye-catching appeal. So, naturally, it makes sense that this material would be used to create some truly stunning headboards. After all, what is a headboard if not a bedroom statement piece? Below, we rounded up 11 of the best rattan headboards you can get today. Trust us, after taking a look at these picks, you’ll hop on the rattan bandwagon, too.
HOME & GARDEN
9&10 News

Taste the Local Difference: March Four Food Finds

What’s in Season: Cabbage Hardy and easy-to-store cabbage is abundant even in late winter. It will keep in cool, moist storage for 3-4 months! A single serving of cabbage provides a great volume of necessary vitamins, fiber and antioxidants. In fact that single serving gets you 55% of your recommended vitamin C intake in one sitting. On the blog we have recipes for stir fried cabbage, pickled cabbage, slaw and even a good old Irish tradition in time for St. Patrick’s day.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy