The Alabama Poison Information Center is sharing a message of medication safety on National Poison Prevention Week. The Alabama Poison Information Center (APIC) at Children’s of Alabama handled more than 110,000 calls in 2021, answering questions about everything from drug interactions to snake bites to possible poison exposures. Leaders with the organization say that 90% of poisonings happen in the home, and more than 70% of callers get the help they need without having to visit a medical center.

