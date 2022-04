While the daffodils may be blooming, black bears won’t be emerging from their dens until April — and those dens can be just about anywhere. Black bears are very resourceful in finding places to shelter — rock cavities, brush piles, tree cavities, excavations under fallen trees, ground nests, under decks and in crawlspaces. As a result, you may stumble upon a bear den anytime time you are outdoors, whether hiking, working in your yard or cutting firewood.

ANIMALS ・ 19 DAYS AGO